18:58
Spettacoli
Spettacoli

“We Are The People”, la canzone ufficiale degli Europei di calcio 2021

di Anton Filippo Ferrari
“We Are The People”, la canzone ufficiale degli Europei di calcio 2021

We are the people. È questa la canzone ufficiale (l’inno) degli Europei di calcio 2021. A scriverla è stato Martin Garrix che ha poi coinvolto nel suo progetto il cantante degli U2, Bono e il chitarrista della band The Edge. I tre saranno i protagonisti della performance virtuale che aprirà Uefa Euro 2020 durante la cerimonia inaugurale. Grazie alla tecnologia, i fan di tutta Europa si ritroveranno a condividere un’esperienza musicale e visiva che gli organizzatori annunciano come “incredibile”. Di seguito il video di We are the people:

Testo

Ecco il testo di We are the people, la canzone ufficiale (inno) degli Europei di calcio 2021:

We’re a million volts in a pool of lights
Electricity in the room tonight
Born from fire
Sparks flying from the sun
Yeah, I hardly know you, can I confess?
I feel your heart beatin’ in my chest
If you come with me
Tonight is gonna be the one
‘Cause you’ve faith and no fear for the fight
You pull hope from defeat in the night
There’s an image of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
Out of the ruins of hate and war
Army of lovers never seen before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
We are the people of the open hand
The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame
We’ll build it better than we did before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
Broken bells and a broken church
Heart that hurts is a heart that works
From a broken place
That’s where the victory’s won
‘Cause you’ve faith and no fear for the fight
You pull hope from defeat in the night
There’s an image of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
Out of the ruins of hate and war
Army of lovers never seen before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
We are the people of the open hand
The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame
We’ll build it better than we did before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
We are the people we’ve been waiting for

