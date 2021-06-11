“We Are The People”, la canzone ufficiale degli Europei di calcio 2021

We are the people. È questa la canzone ufficiale (l’inno) degli Europei di calcio 2021. A scriverla è stato Martin Garrix che ha poi coinvolto nel suo progetto il cantante degli U2, Bono e il chitarrista della band The Edge. I tre saranno i protagonisti della performance virtuale che aprirà Uefa Euro 2020 durante la cerimonia inaugurale. Grazie alla tecnologia, i fan di tutta Europa si ritroveranno a condividere un’esperienza musicale e visiva che gli organizzatori annunciano come “incredibile”. Di seguito il video di We are the people:

Testo

Ecco il testo di We are the people, la canzone ufficiale (inno) degli Europei di calcio 2021:

We’re a million volts in a pool of lights

Electricity in the room tonight

Born from fire

Sparks flying from the sun

Yeah, I hardly know you, can I confess?

I feel your heart beatin’ in my chest

If you come with me

Tonight is gonna be the one

‘Cause you’ve faith and no fear for the fight

You pull hope from defeat in the night

There’s an image of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

Out of the ruins of hate and war

Army of lovers never seen before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

We are the people of the open hand

The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame

We’ll build it better than we did before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

Broken bells and a broken church

Heart that hurts is a heart that works

From a broken place

That’s where the victory’s won

‘Cause you’ve faith and no fear for the fight

You pull hope from defeat in the night

There’s an image of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

Out of the ruins of hate and war

Army of lovers never seen before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

We are the people of the open hand

The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame

We’ll build it better than we did before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

We are the people we’ve been waiting for