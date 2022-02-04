Sanremo 2022: il testo di What a Feeling, la cover di Elisa al Festival

Qual è il testo di What a Feeling, la cover cantata da Elisa nel corso della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022? Di seguito tutte le parole:

First, when there’s nothing

But a slow glowing dream

That your fear seems to hide

Deep inside your mind

All alone, I have cried

Silent tears full of pride

In a world made of steel

Made of stone

Well, I hear the music

Close my eyes, feel the rhythm

Wrap around, take a hold of my heart

What a feeling

Being’s believin’

I can have it all, now I’m dancing for my life

Take your passion

And make it happen

Pictures come alive

You can dance right through your life

Now I hear the music

Close my eyes, I am rhythm

In a flash, it takes hold of my heart

What a feeling

Being’s believin’

I can have it all, now I’m dancing for my life

Take your passion

And make it happen

Pictures come alive

You can dance right through your life

What a feeling

What a feeling (I am music now)

Being’s believin’ (I am rhythm now)

Pictures come alive

You can dance right through your life

What a feeling (I can really have it all)

What a feeling (pictures come alive when I call)

I can have it all (I can really have it all)

Have it all (pictures come alive when I call)

(Call, call, call, call)

I can have it all (being’s believin’)

Being’s believin’ (take your passion)

Make it happen

(What a feeling)

What a feeling

Programma serata Cover

Qual è il programma (scaletta) della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 in onda su Rai 1? I 25 artisti si esibiscono da soli o con altri su brani italiani o stranieri degli anni ’60 ’70, ’80, ’90 (votano tutte le giurie: il Televoto pesa per il 34 per cento).