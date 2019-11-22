Glum, l’inedito di Davide Rossi al quinto live di X Factor 13: il testo

È l’unico concorrente ancora in gara per quanto riguarda la categoria guidata da Malika Ayane, quella degli Under Uomini. E ha una voce molto intensa: si tratta di Davide Rossi, giovane 21enne originario di Rieti le cui esibizioni sono sempre state molto applaudite dal pubblico. Davide è un ragazzo dalle buone maniere che sembra uscito, dati i suoi ben pochi anni, da un’altra epoca e che dedica tantissimo spazio della sua vita alla sua grande passione, la musica.

Il suo inedito, dal titolo Glum, è stato scritto da Roberto Vernetti e Michele Clivati e Davide lo ha presentato, come anche gli altri cantanti della 13esima edizione di X Factor, nel corso del quinto Live Show, andato in onda giovedì 21 novembre su Sky Uno. Ecco qui di seguito il testo e il video:

Inedito Davide Rossi X Factor: il testo

Now everything seems to disappear

covered in silence mixed to fear

Here comes the night the clicking of time

behind my lies nothing is real

I don’t know what I did wrong

What I know is that you’re

gone without saying a word

and maybe I should let you go

I feel glum glum glum

since you left me here my love

Please come round round round

I can’t stand my life without you

I feel dumb dumb dumb

since you’re gone I feel so down

Please come round round round

What I know is

that I love you so

Yes I really do

Now I lock the door I stare at the wall

Black is the sky out of the window

Silence come clean whispering me

the beat of my heart while I lose sleep

I don’t know what’s changed in me

What’s for sure is that you’re

gone without saying a word

and maybe I should get on my life

I feel glum glum glum

since you left me here my love

Please come round round round

I can’t stand my life without you

I feel dumb dumb dumb

since you’re gone I feel so down

Please come round round round

What I know is

that I love you so

Yes I really do

I’m not really something special

without someone lovin’ me

I’m not really good at nothing

without you…

I feel glum glum glum

since you left me here my love

Please come round round round

I can’t stand my life without you

I feel dumb dumb dumb

since you’re gone I feel so down

Please come round round round

What I know is

that I love you so

Yes I really do

Chi è Davide Rossi

Davide Rossi ha 21 anni, viene da Rieti e, mentre attende che l’amore bussi alla sua porta, dedica tutto il suo tempo e la sua passione alla musica.

Legato ai grandi classici della musica italiana (parliamo degli anni ’70-’80), Davide è un ragazzo d’altri tempi e dà un ruolo molto importante alla musica nella sua vita. Se qualcosa va storto, può contare sulla musica.

