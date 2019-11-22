Glum, l’inedito di Davide Rossi al quinto live di X Factor 13: il testo
È l’unico concorrente ancora in gara per quanto riguarda la categoria guidata da Malika Ayane, quella degli Under Uomini. E ha una voce molto intensa: si tratta di Davide Rossi, giovane 21enne originario di Rieti le cui esibizioni sono sempre state molto applaudite dal pubblico. Davide è un ragazzo dalle buone maniere che sembra uscito, dati i suoi ben pochi anni, da un’altra epoca e che dedica tantissimo spazio della sua vita alla sua grande passione, la musica.
Il suo inedito, dal titolo Glum, è stato scritto da Roberto Vernetti e Michele Clivati e Davide lo ha presentato, come anche gli altri cantanti della 13esima edizione di X Factor, nel corso del quinto Live Show, andato in onda giovedì 21 novembre su Sky Uno. Ecco qui di seguito il testo e il video:
Tutto quello che c’è da sapere sui Live Show di X Factor 2019
Inedito Davide Rossi X Factor: il testo
Now everything seems to disappear
covered in silence mixed to fear
Here comes the night the clicking of time
behind my lies nothing is real
I don’t know what I did wrong
What I know is that you’re
gone without saying a word
and maybe I should let you go
I feel glum glum glum
since you left me here my love
Please come round round round
I can’t stand my life without you
I feel dumb dumb dumb
since you’re gone I feel so down
Please come round round round
What I know is
that I love you so
Yes I really do
Now I lock the door I stare at the wall
Black is the sky out of the window
Silence come clean whispering me
the beat of my heart while I lose sleep
I don’t know what’s changed in me
What’s for sure is that you’re
gone without saying a word
and maybe I should get on my life
I feel glum glum glum
since you left me here my love
Please come round round round
I can’t stand my life without you
I feel dumb dumb dumb
since you’re gone I feel so down
Please come round round round
What I know is
that I love you so
Yes I really do
I’m not really something special
without someone lovin’ me
I’m not really good at nothing
without you…
I feel glum glum glum
since you left me here my love
Please come round round round
I can’t stand my life without you
I feel dumb dumb dumb
since you’re gone I feel so down
Please come round round round
What I know is
that I love you so
Yes I really do
Chi è Davide Rossi
Davide Rossi ha 21 anni, viene da Rieti e, mentre attende che l’amore bussi alla sua porta, dedica tutto il suo tempo e la sua passione alla musica.
Legato ai grandi classici della musica italiana (parliamo degli anni ’70-’80), Davide è un ragazzo d’altri tempi e dà un ruolo molto importante alla musica nella sua vita. Se qualcosa va storto, può contare sulla musica.
Il profilo completo di Davide Rossi