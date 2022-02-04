Sanremo 2022: il testo di A Natural Woman, la cover di Noemi al Festival
Sanremo 2022: il testo di A Natural Woman, la cover de Noemi al Festival
Qual è il testo di A Natural Woman, la cover cantata da Noemi nel corso della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022? Di seguito tutte le parole:
Looking out on the morning rain
I used to feel so uninspired
And when I knew I had to face another day
Lord, it made me feel so tired
Before the day I met you, life was so unkind
But you’re the key to my peace of mind
‘Cause you make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel like a natural woman (woman)
When my soul was in the lost and found
You came along to claim it
I didn’t know just what was wrong with me
‘Til your kiss helped me name it
Now I’m no longer doubtful, of what I’m living for
And if I make you happy I don’t need to do more
‘Cause you make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel like a natural woman (woman)
Oh, baby, what you’ve done to me (what you’ve done to me)
You make me feel so good inside (good inside)
And I just want to be (want to be)
Close to you, you make me feel so alive
You make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel like a natural woman (woman)
You make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel like a natural woman (woman)
You make me feel
You make me feel
Programma serata Cover
Qual è il programma (scaletta) della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 in onda su Rai 1? I 25 artisti si esibiscono da soli o con altri su brani italiani o stranieri degli anni ’60 ’70, ’80, ’90 (votano tutte le giurie: il Televoto pesa per il 34 per cento).