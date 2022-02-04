Icona app
Leggi TPI direttamente dalla nostra app: facile, veloce e senza pubblicità
Installa
Banner abbonamento
Cerca
Ultimo aggiornamento ore 19:27
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
Banner abbonamento
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
About TPITPI ContattiPrivacy PolicyCookie Policy
Immagine autore
Gambino
Immagine autore
Telese
Immagine autore
Mentana
Immagine autore
Revelli
Immagine autore
Stille
Immagine autore
Urbinati
Immagine autore
Dimassi
Immagine autore
Cavalli
Immagine autore
Antonellis
Immagine autore
Serafini
Immagine autore
Bocca
Immagine autore
Sabelli Fioretti
Immagine autore
Di Battista
Home » Spettacoli » TV
TV

Sanremo 2022: il testo di A Natural Woman, la cover di Noemi al Festival

Immagine di copertina
di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Immagine dell'autore

Sanremo 2022: il testo di A Natural Woman, la cover de Noemi al Festival

Qual è il testo di A Natural Woman, la cover cantata da Noemi nel corso della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022? Di seguito tutte le parole:

Looking out on the morning rain
I used to feel so uninspired
And when I knew I had to face another day
Lord, it made me feel so tired
Before the day I met you, life was so unkind
But you’re the key to my peace of mind
‘Cause you make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel like a natural woman (woman)
When my soul was in the lost and found
You came along to claim it
I didn’t know just what was wrong with me
‘Til your kiss helped me name it
Now I’m no longer doubtful, of what I’m living for
And if I make you happy I don’t need to do more
‘Cause you make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel like a natural woman (woman)
Oh, baby, what you’ve done to me (what you’ve done to me)
You make me feel so good inside (good inside)
And I just want to be (want to be)
Close to you, you make me feel so alive
You make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel like a natural woman (woman)
You make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel like a natural woman (woman)
You make me feel
You make me feel

Programma serata Cover

Qual è il programma (scaletta) della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 in onda su Rai 1? I 25 artisti si esibiscono da soli o con altri su brani italiani o stranieri degli anni ’60 ’70, ’80, ’90 (votano tutte le giurie: il Televoto pesa per il 34 per cento).

Anton Filippo Ferrari
Nato a Roma il 28 aprile 1987. Giornalista dal 2014. Professionista dal 2016. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO e produzione news.
Immagine dell'autore
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Chi è Francesca Valiani, la moglie di Jovanotti ospite al Festival di Sanremo 2022
TV / Sanremo 2022, la scaletta della quarta serata del Festival: l’ordine di uscita di cantanti e ospiti
TV / Quanto guadagna Jovanotti: stipendio e cachet Sanremo 2022 del cantante
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Chi è Francesca Valiani, la moglie di Jovanotti ospite al Festival di Sanremo 2022
TV / Sanremo 2022, la scaletta della quarta serata del Festival: l’ordine di uscita di cantanti e ospiti
TV / Quanto guadagna Jovanotti: stipendio e cachet Sanremo 2022 del cantante
TV / Sanremo 2022, l’abito di Jovanotti, ospite stasera al Festival: stilista, look
TV / Chi è Lino Guanciale, ospite stasera al Festival di Sanremo 2022: carriera, moglie e curiosità
TV / Sanremo 2022, Beppe Vessicchio ci sarà oggi nella quarta serata
TV / Sanremo 2022, le anticipazioni sulla quarta serata del Festival
TV / Sanremo 2022, l’abito della moglie di Amadeus (Giovanna Civitillo) per la quarta serata al Festival: stilista, look
TV / Sanremo 2022, l’abito di Malika Ayane per la quarta serata (cover) del Festival: stilista, look
TV / Sanremo 2022, l’abito di Rita Marcotulli per la quarta serata (cover) del Festival: stilista, look
Ricerca