Icona app
Leggi TPI direttamente dalla nostra app: facile, veloce e senza pubblicità
Installa
Banner abbonamento
Cerca
Ultimo aggiornamento ore 18:07
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
Banner abbonamento
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
About TPITPI ContattiPrivacy PolicyCookie Policy
Immagine autore
Gambino
Immagine autore
Telese
Immagine autore
Mentana
Immagine autore
Revelli
Immagine autore
Stille
Immagine autore
Urbinati
Immagine autore
Dimassi
Immagine autore
Cavalli
Immagine autore
Antonellis
Immagine autore
Serafini
Immagine autore
Bocca
Immagine autore
Sabelli Fioretti
Immagine autore
Di Battista
Immagine autore
Guida Bardi
Home » Spettacoli » TV
TV

Let it be: il testo della canzone cantata da Marco Mengoni con Kingdom Choir a Sanremo 2023

Immagine di copertina
di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Immagine dell'autore

Let it be: il testo della canzone cantata da Marco Mengoni con Kingdom Choir a Sanremo 2023

Qual è il testo della canzone Let it be cantata da Marco Mengoni e Kingdom Choir durante la serata cover (la quarta) del Festival di Sanremo 2023 in onda stasera, venerdì 10 febbraio? Di seguito tutte le parole del brano:

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree
There will be an answer, let it be
For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be, be
And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me
Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be
I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il testo di Let it be, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2023 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dal 7 all’11 febbraio 2023 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2023 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.

Anton Filippo Ferrari
Nato a Roma il 28 aprile 1987. Giornalista dal 2014. Professionista dal 2016. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO e produzione news.
Immagine dell'autore
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Sanremo 2023, gli abiti dei Coma Cose per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestiti
TV / Sanremo 2023, l’abito di Lazza per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestito
TV / Sanremo 2023, gli abiti di Paola e Chiara per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestiti
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Sanremo 2023, gli abiti dei Coma Cose per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestiti
TV / Sanremo 2023, l’abito di Lazza per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestito
TV / Sanremo 2023, gli abiti di Paola e Chiara per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestiti
TV / Sanremo 2023, l’abito di Mara Sattei per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestito
TV / Sanremo 2023, l’abito di Shari per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestito
TV / Sanremo 2023, l’abito di Gianluca Grignani per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestito
TV / Sanremo 2023, l’abito di Sethu per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestito
TV / Sanremo 2023, l’abito di Levante per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestito
TV / Sanremo 2023, abiti e giacche di Amadeus per la serata finale del Festival: look, stilista e curiosità
TV / Sanremo 2023, gli abiti dei Modà per la serata finale del Festival: stilista, look, vestiti
Ricerca