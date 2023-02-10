Let it be: il testo della canzone cantata da Marco Mengoni con Kingdom Choir a Sanremo 2023

Qual è il testo della canzone Let it be cantata da Marco Mengoni e Kingdom Choir durante la serata cover (la quarta) del Festival di Sanremo 2023 in onda stasera, venerdì 10 febbraio? Di seguito tutte le parole del brano:

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree

There will be an answer, let it be

For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be, be

And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me

Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be

I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il testo di Let it be, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2023 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dal 7 all’11 febbraio 2023 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2023 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.