Chasing paper, l’inedito di Giordana Petralia a X Factor: il testo

Si chiama Chasing paper il brano inedito con cui si è esibita Giordana Petralia nel corso del quinto Live di X Factor 13. A scriverlo Sia, nota cantautrice australiana. Giordana è un vero e proprio talento con una voce davvero unica, ma in questo suo percorso nel talent di Sky, seguita dal giudice Sfera Ebbasta, non ha convinto molto il pubblico a casa, motivo per cui per quattro puntate su cinque è finita al ballottaggio rischiando di essere eliminata.

La giovane artista di origini catanesi si è distinta fin dalle Auditions perché canta suonando uno strumento molto particolare: la sua arpa, alla quale Giordana è molto affezionata. Vediamo qui di seguito il testo e il video del suo inedito.

Chasing paper, il testo dell’inedito di Giordana

Working my fingers my fingers working em to the bone

looking for something, looking for something suddenly

I don’t know what am I searching for,

is it me, is it me, baby yeah

I’m walking and running and driving surviving and all while

I’m on the phone doing and doing not being OD’ing

oh it’s a heavy load what am I searching for,

is it me, is it me, baby yeah

I’m dyin, gotta get out, gotta get out,

yeah I gotta get out gotta get out ouuuuuut of here

oh and I’m feelin it now, I’m feelin it now,

I know I been tied down been tied down

I was tied and bound

but not today, watch as I shake

my chains won’t play no slave

come what may let’s go outside,

come on let’s chase the sun

oh lord I know that money no money cant buy us love

so I ain’t chasing paper, I’m done

no I ain’t chasing paper, I’m done

now I found love here I found love and this love is strong enough

it carries me through carries me to you,

even when things get rough what have I found here

oh was it me it was me baby yeah oh

I’m dyin, gotta get out, gotta get out, yeah I gotta get out

gotta get out ouuuuuut of here

oh and I’m feelin it now, I’m feelin it now,

I know I been tied down been tied down

I was tied and bound

but not today, watch as I shake my chains won’t be no slave,

come on babe let’s go outside, come on let’s chase the sun

oh lord I know no money no money can’t buy us love

so I ain’t chasing paper I’m done no I ain’t chasing paper,

I’m done

Giordana Petralia: chi è la concorrente di X Factor Giordana Petralia ha 16 anni e viene da un piccolo paesino in provincia di Catania. Giordana si definisce l'X Factor in persona: con una voce graffiante e talento da vendere, è sicura di poter vincere il programma. Studia canto e pianoforte e gira sempre accompagnata da Daphne, l'arpa che porta con sé in ogni esibizione. La sua carriera è partita dapprima con la danza, per poi sfociare nel canto.