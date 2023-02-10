American Woman: il testo della canzone cantata da Elodie e BigMama a Sanremo 2023

Qual è il testo della canzone American Woman cantata da Elodie e BigMama durante la serata cover (la quarta) del Festival di Sanremo 2023 in onda stasera, venerdì 10 febbraio? Di seguito tutte le parole del brano:

American woman

Stay away from me

American woman

Mama, let me be

Don’t come hangin’ ‘round my door

I don’t wanna see your face no more

I got more important things to do

Than spend my time growin’ old with you

Now woman, stay away

American woman, listen what I say

American woman

Get away from me

American woman

Mama, let me be

Don’t come knockin’ ‘round my door

I don’t wanna see your shadow no more

Colored lights can hypnotize

Sparkle someone else’s eyes

Now woman, get away

American woman, listen what I say

American woman

I said, get away

American woman

Listen what I say

Don’t come hangin’ ‘round my door

Don’t want to see your face no more

I don’t need your war machines

I don’t need your ghetto scenes

Colored lights can hypnotize

Sparkle someone else’s eyes

Now woman, get away

American woman, listen what I say

American woman

Stay away from me

American woman

Mama, let me be

I gotta go, I gotta get away

Babe, I gotta go, I wanna fly away

I’m gonna leave you, woman

I’m gonna leave you, woman

I’m gonna leave you, woman

I’m gonna leave you, woman

Bye-bye, bye-bye

Bye-bye, bye-bye

(American woman) You’re no good for me and I’m no good for you

(American woman) I look you right straight in the eye

I tell you what I’m gonna do

(American woman) I’m gonna leave you woman, you know I gotta go

(American woman) I’m gonna leave you woman, I gotta go

(American woman) I gotta go

I gotta go, American woman

Yeah

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il testo di American Woman, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2023 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dal 7 all’11 febbraio 2023 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2023 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.