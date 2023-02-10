Icona app
Leggi TPI direttamente dalla nostra app: facile, veloce e senza pubblicità
Installa
Banner abbonamento
Cerca
Ultimo aggiornamento ore 17:46
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
Banner abbonamento
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
About TPITPI ContattiPrivacy PolicyCookie Policy
Immagine autore
Gambino
Immagine autore
Telese
Immagine autore
Mentana
Immagine autore
Revelli
Immagine autore
Stille
Immagine autore
Urbinati
Immagine autore
Dimassi
Immagine autore
Cavalli
Immagine autore
Antonellis
Immagine autore
Serafini
Immagine autore
Bocca
Immagine autore
Sabelli Fioretti
Immagine autore
Di Battista
Immagine autore
Guida Bardi
Home » Spettacoli » TV
TV

American Woman: il testo della canzone cantata da Elodie e BigMama a Sanremo 2023

Immagine di copertina
di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Immagine dell'autore

American Woman: il testo della canzone cantata da Elodie e BigMama a Sanremo 2023

Qual è il testo della canzone American Woman cantata da Elodie e BigMama durante la serata cover (la quarta) del Festival di Sanremo 2023 in onda stasera, venerdì 10 febbraio? Di seguito tutte le parole del brano:

American woman
Stay away from me
American woman
Mama, let me be
Don’t come hangin’ ‘round my door
I don’t wanna see your face no more
I got more important things to do
Than spend my time growin’ old with you
Now woman, stay away
American woman, listen what I say
American woman
Get away from me
American woman
Mama, let me be
Don’t come knockin’ ‘round my door
I don’t wanna see your shadow no more
Colored lights can hypnotize
Sparkle someone else’s eyes
Now woman, get away
American woman, listen what I say
American woman
I said, get away
American woman
Listen what I say
Don’t come hangin’ ‘round my door
Don’t want to see your face no more
I don’t need your war machines
I don’t need your ghetto scenes
Colored lights can hypnotize
Sparkle someone else’s eyes
Now woman, get away
American woman, listen what I say
American woman
Stay away from me
American woman
Mama, let me be
I gotta go, I gotta get away
Babe, I gotta go, I wanna fly away
I’m gonna leave you, woman
I’m gonna leave you, woman
I’m gonna leave you, woman
I’m gonna leave you, woman
Bye-bye, bye-bye
Bye-bye, bye-bye
(American woman) You’re no good for me and I’m no good for you
(American woman) I look you right straight in the eye
I tell you what I’m gonna do
(American woman) I’m gonna leave you woman, you know I gotta go
(American woman) I’m gonna leave you woman, I gotta go
(American woman) I gotta go
I gotta go, American woman
Yeah

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il testo di American Woman, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2023 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dal 7 all’11 febbraio 2023 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2023 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.

Anton Filippo Ferrari
Nato a Roma il 28 aprile 1987. Giornalista dal 2014. Professionista dal 2016. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO e produzione news.
Immagine dell'autore
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Sanremo 2023, Rosa Chemical sfoggia un sex toy sul palco dell’Ariston, la reazione di Gianna Nannini: “Ho goduto” | VIDEO
TV / Il giovane Hitler: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film
TV / A che ora inizia la serata finale del Festival di Sanremo 2023: l’orario su Rai 1
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Sanremo 2023, Rosa Chemical sfoggia un sex toy sul palco dell’Ariston, la reazione di Gianna Nannini: “Ho goduto” | VIDEO
TV / Il giovane Hitler: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film
TV / A che ora inizia la serata finale del Festival di Sanremo 2023: l’orario su Rai 1
TV / Lo chiamavano Bulldozer: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film
TV / C’è Posta per Te 2023: anticipazioni e ospiti della sesta puntata, 11 febbraio
TV / Sanremo 2023 streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere la serata finale del Festival
TV / L’amore bugiardo – Gone Girl: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film
TV / C’è Posta per Te 2023 streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere la sesta puntata
TV / Spie sotto copertura: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film
TV / Verissimo, gli ospiti e le anticipazioni della puntata in onda oggi, sabato 11 febbraio 2023
Ricerca