Xanny, il testo della canzone (cover) cantata da Casadilegno a X Factor 2020

Qual è il testo di “Xanny” di Billie Eilish, la canzone (cover) cantata da Casadilegno nel corso della seconda puntata dei Live di X Factor 2020? Di seguito il testo intonato dalla giovane artista delle Under donne stasera, 5 novembre 2020:

What is it about them?

I must be missing something

They just keep doin’ nothing

Too intoxicated to be scared

Better off without them

They’re nothing but unstable

Bring ashtrays to the table

And that’s about the only thing they share

I’m in their secondhand smoke

Still just drinking canned Coke

I don’t need a Xanny to feel better

On designated drives home

Only one who’s not stoned

Don’t give me a Xanny, now or ever

Wakin’ up at sundown

They’re late to every party

Nobody’s ever sorry

Too inebriated now to dance

Morning as they comedown (comedown)

Their pretty heads are hurting (hurting)

They’re awfully bad at learning (learning)

Make the same mistakes, blame circumstance

I’m in their secondhand smoke

Still just drinking canned Coke

I don’t need a Xanny to feel better

On designated drives home

Only one who’s not stoned

Don’t give me a Xanny, now or ever

Please don’t try to kiss me on the sidewalk

On your cigarette break

I can’t afford to love someone

Who isn’t dyin’ by mistake in Silver Lake

What is it about them?

I must be missing something

They just keep doin’ nothing

Too intoxicated to be scared

Hm, hm

Hm, hm

Hm, mm

Comedown, hurting

Learning

Come si vota

Vi è piaciuta l’esibizione di Casadilegno con Xanny? Ecco come si vota per i concorrenti di X Factor 2020. Il voto durante i Live sarà disponibile tramite i seguenti canali in modo totalmente gratuito:

WEB: accedendo al sito xfactor.sky.it da desktop o da mobile, loggandosi con il proprio Sky ID oppure registrandosi. Twitter: inviando un messaggio diretto verso l’account Twitter “@XFactor_Italia” App XF 2020: scaricando gratis l’App X Factor 2020 da Apple Store o, per i dispositivi Android, da Google Play e accedendo alla sezione di voto. Per procedere al voto è necessario fare login con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter Smartwatch: per accedere al voto è necessario fare login dall’App X Factor 2020 con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter Decoder Sky: canale interattivo/Tasto verde (solo per STBs connessi a Internet) e Sky Q

