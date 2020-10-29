Léon: testo e significato dell’inedito dei Manitoba a X Factor 2020
LÉON TESTO – L’inedito dei Melancholia (Benedetta, 22 anni; Fabio, 24 anni; Filippo, 23 anni) a X Factor 2020 si chiama Léon, una canzone che la band dei Gruppi (il team di Manuel Agnelli) sente particolarmente. Ma vediamo insieme il testo integrale della canzone presentata a XF2020:
Testo
Di seguito il testo di Léon:
Amor
You don’t find me
I’m a reckless
Are you knocking at
The door?
You don’t want to
Watch me bleed
You won’t find me
At home
Why’d they kill me?
I didn’t watch it
I don’t feel you
So close
I’m a criminal
You’re a reckless
Why don’t you want me Léon
Amor
Everybody
Dies around me
I can cry with
Dignity
I’m a toy girl
In your court-yard
You won’t find me
Léon
You can show your love Léon
I can sleep with you Léon
You can close your eyes Léon
You can laugh with me Léon
You can cry with me Léon
Drink with me your milk Léon
I can use your guns Léon
I can grow your plant Léon
Amor
It’s not a joke
I want to kill’em
I’m not looking for God
Léon
I’m a criminal
You’re a reckless
Why don’t you want me
Léon
They have killed you
And now I’m alone
This is from me
Amor
Significato
Abbiamo visto il testo della canzone dei Melancholia, ma qual è il significato? Cosa cantano? Autobiografico? Per ora non è dato saperlo. Non è però escluso che la band possa parlarne sul palco di X Factor 2020 in onda tutti i giovedì sera alle ore 21,15 su Sky Uno. Vi è piaciuta la sua canzone?
