LÉON TESTO – L’inedito dei Melancholia (Benedetta, 22 anni; Fabio, 24 anni; Filippo, 23 anni) a X Factor 2020 si chiama Léon, una canzone che la band dei Gruppi (il team di Manuel Agnelli) sente particolarmente. Ma vediamo insieme il testo integrale della canzone presentata a XF2020:

Amor

You don’t find me

I’m a reckless

Are you knocking at

The door?

You don’t want to

Watch me bleed

You won’t find me

At home

Why’d they kill me?

I didn’t watch it

I don’t feel you

So close

I’m a criminal

You’re a reckless

Why don’t you want me Léon

Amor

Everybody

Dies around me

I can cry with

Dignity

I’m a toy girl

In your court-yard

You won’t find me

Léon

You can show your love Léon

I can sleep with you Léon

You can close your eyes Léon

You can laugh with me Léon

You can cry with me Léon

Drink with me your milk Léon

I can use your guns Léon

I can grow your plant Léon

Amor

It’s not a joke

I want to kill’em

I’m not looking for God

Léon

I’m a criminal

You’re a reckless

Why don’t you want me

Léon

They have killed you

And now I’m alone

This is from me

Amor

Abbiamo visto il testo della canzone dei Melancholia, ma qual è il significato? Cosa cantano? Autobiografico? Per ora non è dato saperlo. Non è però escluso che la band possa parlarne sul palco di X Factor 2020 in onda tutti i giovedì sera alle ore 21,15 su Sky Uno. Vi è piaciuta la sua canzone?

