Ultimo aggiornamento ore 08:38
TV
TV

Born With a Broken Heart: il testo della canzone cantata da Damiano David a Sanremo 2025

di Giovanni Macchi
Born With a Broken Heart: il testo della canzone di Damiano David | Sanremo 2025

Qual è il testo di Born With a Broken Heart, la canzone di Damiano David, ospite al Festival di Sanremo 2025? Ecco le parole del brano eseguito dal noto cantante:

I’ve been trying to change (oh)
Trying to find somebody to love me
Oh, no, but I end up in the same damn place again
Hoping I could be different, but I’d be playin’ pretend
I wish that I was perfect (just like you)
But I’m an alien
Oh, no, I’m sendin’ out an SOS, take me home
We’re not meant to be together, no
What if I said I’m tryin’ to save your love from dyin’?
Baby, I’m too far gone (oh)
Don’t wanna see you cryin’, but I just know who I am
And, baby, that’s the hardest part, oh
Baby, you can’t fix me
I was born with a broken heart
If I was a cactus (oh)
You would be a balloon
Oh, no, I wanna feel the same as humans do
I wanna feel the same as you, but I don’t
What if I said I’m tryin’ to save your love from dyin’?
Baby, I’m too far gone (oh)
Don’t wanna see you cryin’, but I just know who I am
And, baby, that’s the hardest part, oh
Baby, you can’t fix me
I was born with a broken heart
Heart
I’m sorry that I’m leaving
Oh, ah, ah
I’m sorry, we’re just different
But, baby, you can’t fix me
What if I said I’m tryin’ to save your love from dyin’?
Baby, I’m too far gone (oh)
Don’t wanna see you cryin’, but I just know who I am
And, baby, that’s the hardest part, oh
Baby, you can’t fix me (oh)
Baby, you can’t fix me, oh
Baby, you can’t fix me
I was born with a broken heart

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il testo di Born With a Broken Heart di Damiano David, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2025 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dall’11 al 15 febbraio 2024 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita (previa registrazione) RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2025 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.

Giovanni Macchi
Mi piace scrivere e raccontare i fatti. Mi occupo di news, pop, sport, lotto, oroscopo e tv. Collaboratore di TPI
Ascolti tv giovedì 13 febbraio: Sanremo 2025, Grande Fratello, La caduta
Ascolti Sanremo 2025, la terza serata: com'è andata ieri sera, 13 febbraio
Sanremo 2025, la classifica dopo la terza serata del Festival
Ricerca