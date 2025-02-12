Born With a Broken Heart: il testo della canzone di Damiano David | Sanremo 2025

Qual è il testo di Born With a Broken Heart, la canzone di Damiano David, ospite al Festival di Sanremo 2025? Ecco le parole del brano eseguito dal noto cantante:

I’ve been trying to change (oh)

Trying to find somebody to love me

Oh, no, but I end up in the same damn place again

Hoping I could be different, but I’d be playin’ pretend

I wish that I was perfect (just like you)

But I’m an alien

Oh, no, I’m sendin’ out an SOS, take me home

We’re not meant to be together, no

What if I said I’m tryin’ to save your love from dyin’?

Baby, I’m too far gone (oh)

Don’t wanna see you cryin’, but I just know who I am

And, baby, that’s the hardest part, oh

Baby, you can’t fix me

I was born with a broken heart

If I was a cactus (oh)

You would be a balloon

Oh, no, I wanna feel the same as humans do

I wanna feel the same as you, but I don’t

What if I said I’m tryin’ to save your love from dyin’?

Baby, I’m too far gone (oh)

Don’t wanna see you cryin’, but I just know who I am

And, baby, that’s the hardest part, oh

Baby, you can’t fix me

I was born with a broken heart

Heart

I’m sorry that I’m leaving

Oh, ah, ah

I’m sorry, we’re just different

But, baby, you can’t fix me

What if I said I’m tryin’ to save your love from dyin’?

Baby, I’m too far gone (oh)

Don’t wanna see you cryin’, but I just know who I am

And, baby, that’s the hardest part, oh

Baby, you can’t fix me (oh)

Baby, you can’t fix me, oh

Baby, you can’t fix me

I was born with a broken heart

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il testo di Born With a Broken Heart di Damiano David, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2025 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dall’11 al 15 febbraio 2024 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita (previa registrazione) RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2025 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.