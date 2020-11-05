HomePoliticaEsteriCronacaOpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiWorkshopNewsletter
Home » Spettacoli » TV

Bla bla bla, il testo della canzone (cover) cantanta da NAIP a X Factor 2020

Di Cristina Migliaccio
Pubblicato il 5 Nov. 2020 alle 17:45
0
Immagine di copertina

Bla bla bla, il testo della canzone (cover) cantanta da NAIP a X Factor 2020

Qual è il testo di “Bla bla bla” di Gigi D’Agostino, la canzone (cover) cantata da NAIP nel corso della seconda puntata dei Live di X Factor 2020? Di seguito il testo intonato del giovane artista degli Under uomini stasera, 5 novembre 2020:

I still believe in your eyes
I just don’t care what you have done in your life
Baby, I’ll always be here by your side
Don’t leave me waiting too long, please come by
I, I, I, I still believe in your eyes
There is no choice, I belong to your life
Because I will live to love you someday
You’ll be my baby and we’ll fly away
And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
Every day and every night
I always dream that you are by my side
Oh baby, every day and every night
Well, I said everything’s gonna be alright
And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
Dream of me, I still believe in your eyes
I just don’t care what you’ve done in your life
Baby, I’ll always be here by your side
Don’t leave me waiting too long, please come by
I, I, I, I still believe in your eyes
There is no choice, I belong to your life
Because I will live to love you some day
You’ll be my baby and we’ll fly away
And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you
Every day and every night
I always dream that you are by my side
Oh baby, every day and every night
Well, I said everything’s gonna be alright
And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are

Come si vota

Vi è piaciuta l’esibizione di Blue Phelix con Sciccherie? Ecco come si vota per i concorrenti di X Factor 2020. Il voto durante i Live sarà disponibile tramite i seguenti canali in modo totalmente gratuito:

  1. WEB: accedendo al sito xfactor.sky.it da desktop o da mobileloggandosi con il proprio Sky ID oppure registrandosi.
  2. Twitter: inviando un messaggio diretto verso l’account Twitter  “@XFactor_Italia”
  3. App XF 2020: scaricando gratis l’App X Factor 2020 da Apple Store o, per i dispositivi Android, da Google Play e accedendo alla sezione di voto. Per procedere al voto è necessario fare login con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter
  4. Smartwatch: per accedere al voto è necessario fare login dall’App X Factor 2020 con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter
  5. Decoder Sky: canale interattivo/Tasto verde (solo per STBs connessi a Internet) e Sky Q

Autore
Cristina Migliaccio
Nata nel 1991, sono giornalista pubblicista dal 2017. Mi occupo di cultura e spettacolo.
