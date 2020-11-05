Bla bla bla, il testo della canzone (cover) cantanta da NAIP a X Factor 2020
Qual è il testo di “Bla bla bla” di Gigi D’Agostino, la canzone (cover) cantata da NAIP nel corso della seconda puntata dei Live di X Factor 2020? Di seguito il testo intonato del giovane artista degli Under uomini stasera, 5 novembre 2020:
I still believe in your eyes
I just don’t care what you have done in your life
Baby, I’ll always be here by your side
Don’t leave me waiting too long, please come by
I just don’t care what you have done in your life
Baby, I’ll always be here by your side
Don’t leave me waiting too long, please come by
I, I, I, I still believe in your eyes
There is no choice, I belong to your life
Because I will live to love you someday
You’ll be my baby and we’ll fly away
There is no choice, I belong to your life
Because I will live to love you someday
You’ll be my baby and we’ll fly away
And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
Every day and every night
I always dream that you are by my side
Oh baby, every day and every night
Well, I said everything’s gonna be alright
I always dream that you are by my side
Oh baby, every day and every night
Well, I said everything’s gonna be alright
And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
Dream of me, I still believe in your eyes
I just don’t care what you’ve done in your life
Baby, I’ll always be here by your side
Don’t leave me waiting too long, please come by
I just don’t care what you’ve done in your life
Baby, I’ll always be here by your side
Don’t leave me waiting too long, please come by
I, I, I, I still believe in your eyes
There is no choice, I belong to your life
Because I will live to love you some day
You’ll be my baby and we’ll fly away
There is no choice, I belong to your life
Because I will live to love you some day
You’ll be my baby and we’ll fly away
And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you
Every day and every night
I always dream that you are by my side
Oh baby, every day and every night
Well, I said everything’s gonna be alright
I always dream that you are by my side
Oh baby, every day and every night
Well, I said everything’s gonna be alright
And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
