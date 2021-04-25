Oscar 2021, le nomination: tutti i candidati alla vittoria

Oscar 2021, le nomination: i candidati
Quali sono i candidati (nomination) alla vittoria dei premi Oscar 2021? Stanotte negli Stati Uniti andrà in scena la cerimonia premiazione (diretta tv su Tv8, Sky Uno e Sky Cinema): tantissimi – come sempre – gli artisti in gara per il premio cinematografico più importante al mondo. Ma vediamo insieme la lista completa delle nomination.
Miglior film
Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman), regia di Emerald Fennell
The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father), regia di Florian Zeller
Judas and the Black Messiah, regia di Shaka King
Mank, regia di David Fincher
Minari, regia di Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, regia di Chloé Zhao
Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7), regia di Aaron Sorkin
Sound of Metal, regia di Darius Marder
Miglior regista
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
David Fincher – Mank
Thomas Vinterberg – Un altro giro (Druk)
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Miglior attore protagonista
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Miglior attrice protagonista
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
Miglior attore non protagonista
Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Oscar 2021, le nomination per la miglior attrice non protagonista
Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)
Glenn Close – Elegia americana (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yoon Yeo-jeong – Minari
Migliore sceneggiatura originale
Will Berson e Shaka King, soggetto di Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas e Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
Darius Marder e Abraham Marder, soggetto di Darius Marder e Derek Cianfrance – Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
Ramin Bahrani – La tigre bianca (The White Tiger)
Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman e Lee Kern, soggetto di Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer e Nina Pedrad – Borat – Seguito di film cinema (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)
Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
Kemp Powers – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Miglior film internazionale
Un altro giro (Druk), regia di Thomas Vinterberg (Danimarca)
Collective (Colectiv), regia di Alexander Nanau (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)
Quo vadis, Aida?, regia di Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia ed Erzegovina)
Shàonián de nǐ, regia di Derek Tsang (Hong Kong)
Miglior film d’animazione
Onward – Oltre la magia (Onward), regia di Dan Scanlon
Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria (Over the Moon), regia di Glen Keane
Shaun, vita da pecora: Farmageddon – Il film (A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon), regia di Will Becher e Richard Phelan
Soul, regia di Pete Docter
Wolfwalkers – Il popolo dei lupi (Wolfwalkers), regia di Tomm Moore e Ross Stewart
Oscar 2021, le nomination per la migliore fotografia
Sean Bobbitt – Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt – Mank
Phedon Papamichael – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Joshua James Richards – Nomadland
Dariusz Wolski – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
Miglior montaggio
Alan Baumgarten – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Giōrgos Lamprinos – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal
Frédéric Thoraval – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Migliore scenografia
Donald Graham Burt e Jan Pascale – Mank
David Crank ed Elizabeth Keenan – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
Nathan Crowley e Kathy Lucas – Tenet
Peter Francis e Cathy Featherstone – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara e Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Migliori costumi
Alexandra Byrne – Emma.
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Pinocchio
Bina Daigeler – Mulan
Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Trish Summerville – Mank
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli e Francesco Pegoretti – Pinocchio
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle e Patricia Dehaney – Elegia americana (Hillbilly Elegy)
Marese Langan, Laura Allen e Claudia Stolze – Emma.
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal e Jamika Wilson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri e Colleen LaBaff – Mank
Oscar 2021, le nomination per i migliori effetti speciali
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones e Santiago Colomo Martinez – L’unico e insuperabile Ivan (The One and Only Ivan)
Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury e Steve Ingram – Mulan
Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley e Scott Fisher – Tenet
Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon e David Watkins – The Midnight Sky
Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt e Brian Cox – Love and Monsters
Migliore colonna sonora
Terence Blanchard – Da 5 Bloods – Come fratelli (Da 5 Bloods)
Emile Mosseri – Minari
James Newton Howard – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross – Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross e Jon Batiste – Soul
Migliore canzone originale
Fight For You (musiche di H.E.R. e Dernst Emile II, testo di H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas) – Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice (musiche di Daniel Pemberton, testo di Daniel Pemberton e Celeste Waite) – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Husavik (musiche e testo di Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus e Rickard Göransson) – Eurovision Song Contest – La storia dei Fire Saga (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
Io sì (Seen) (musiche di Diane Warren, testo di Diane Warren e Laura Pausini) – La vita davanti a sé
Speak Now (musiche e testo di Leslie Odom Jr. e Sam Ashworth) – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)
Miglior sonoro
Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés e Phillip Bladh – Sound of Metal
Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott e David Parker – Soul
Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance e Drew Kunin – Mank
Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders e David Wyman – Greyhound – Il nemico invisibile (Greyhound)
Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller e John Pritchett – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
Miglior documentario
El agente topo, regia di Maite Alberdi
Collective (Colectiv), regia di Alexander Nanau
Crip Camp: disabilità rivoluzionarie (Crip Camp), regia di Nicole Newnham e Jim LeBrecht
Il mio amico in fondo al mare (My Octopus Teacher), regia di Pippa Ehrlich e James Reed
Time, regia di Garrett Bradley
Miglior cortometraggio
Feeling Through, regia di Doug Roland
The Letter Room, regia di Elvira Lind
The Present, regia di Farah Nabulsi
Due estranei (Two Distant Strangers), regia di Travon Free e Martin Desmond Roe
White Eye, regia di Tomer Shushan
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
Colette, regia di Anthony Giacchino
A Concerto Is a Conversation, regia di Kris Bowers e Ben Proudfoot
Do Not Split, regia di Anders Hammer
Hunger Ward, regia di Skye Fitzgerald
A Love Song for Latasha, regia di Sophia Nahli Allison
Oscar 2021, le nomination per il miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
Genius loci, regia di Adrien Mérigeau
Já-Fólkið, regia di Gísli Darri Halldórsson
Opera, regia di Erick Oh
Se succede qualcosa, vi voglio bene (If Anything Happens I Love You), regia di Michael Govier e Will McCormack
La tana (Burrow), regia di Madeline Sharafian