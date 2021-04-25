Oscar 2021, le nomination: tutti i candidati alla vittoria

Oscar 2021, le nomination: i candidati

Quali sono i candidati (nomination) alla vittoria dei premi Oscar 2021? Stanotte negli Stati Uniti andrà in scena la cerimonia premiazione (diretta tv su Tv8, Sky Uno e Sky Cinema): tantissimi – come sempre – gli artisti in gara per il premio cinematografico più importante al mondo. Ma vediamo insieme la lista completa delle nomination.

Miglior film

Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman), regia di Emerald Fennell

The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father), regia di Florian Zeller

Judas and the Black Messiah, regia di Shaka King

Mank, regia di David Fincher

Minari, regia di Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, regia di Chloé Zhao

Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7), regia di Aaron Sorkin

Sound of Metal, regia di Darius Marder

Miglior regista

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher – Mank

Thomas Vinterberg – Un altro giro (Druk)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Miglior attore protagonista

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Miglior attrice protagonista

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)

Miglior attore non protagonista

Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Oscar 2021, le nomination per la miglior attrice non protagonista

Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)

Glenn Close – Elegia americana (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yoon Yeo-jeong – Minari

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

Will Berson e Shaka King, soggetto di Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas e Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)

Darius Marder e Abraham Marder, soggetto di Darius Marder e Derek Cianfrance – Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

Ramin Bahrani – La tigre bianca (The White Tiger)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman e Lee Kern, soggetto di Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer e Nina Pedrad – Borat – Seguito di film cinema (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)

Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)

Kemp Powers – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Miglior film internazionale

Un altro giro (Druk), regia di Thomas Vinterberg (Danimarca)

Collective (Colectiv), regia di Alexander Nanau (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)

Quo vadis, Aida?, regia di Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia ed Erzegovina)

Shàonián de nǐ, regia di Derek Tsang (Hong Kong)

Miglior film d’animazione

Onward – Oltre la magia (Onward), regia di Dan Scanlon

Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria (Over the Moon), regia di Glen Keane

Shaun, vita da pecora: Farmageddon – Il film (A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon), regia di Will Becher e Richard Phelan

Soul, regia di Pete Docter

Wolfwalkers – Il popolo dei lupi (Wolfwalkers), regia di Tomm Moore e Ross Stewart

Oscar 2021, le nomination per la migliore fotografia

Sean Bobbitt – Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt – Mank

Phedon Papamichael – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland

Dariusz Wolski – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)

Miglior montaggio

Alan Baumgarten – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Giōrgos Lamprinos – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal

Frédéric Thoraval – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Migliore scenografia

Donald Graham Burt e Jan Pascale – Mank

David Crank ed Elizabeth Keenan – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)

Nathan Crowley e Kathy Lucas – Tenet

Peter Francis e Cathy Featherstone – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara e Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Migliori costumi

Alexandra Byrne – Emma.

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Pinocchio

Bina Daigeler – Mulan

Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Trish Summerville – Mank

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli e Francesco Pegoretti – Pinocchio

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle e Patricia Dehaney – Elegia americana (Hillbilly Elegy)

Marese Langan, Laura Allen e Claudia Stolze – Emma.

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal e Jamika Wilson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri e Colleen LaBaff – Mank

Oscar 2021, le nomination per i migliori effetti speciali

Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones e Santiago Colomo Martinez – L’unico e insuperabile Ivan (The One and Only Ivan)

Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury e Steve Ingram – Mulan

Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley e Scott Fisher – Tenet

Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon e David Watkins – The Midnight Sky

Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt e Brian Cox – Love and Monsters

Migliore colonna sonora

Terence Blanchard – Da 5 Bloods – Come fratelli (Da 5 Bloods)

Emile Mosseri – Minari

James Newton Howard – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)

Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross – Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross e Jon Batiste – Soul

Migliore canzone originale

Fight For You (musiche di H.E.R. e Dernst Emile II, testo di H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas) – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice (musiche di Daniel Pemberton, testo di Daniel Pemberton e Celeste Waite) – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Husavik (musiche e testo di Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus e Rickard Göransson) – Eurovision Song Contest – La storia dei Fire Saga (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Io sì (Seen) (musiche di Diane Warren, testo di Diane Warren e Laura Pausini) – La vita davanti a sé

Speak Now (musiche e testo di Leslie Odom Jr. e Sam Ashworth) – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)

Miglior sonoro

Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés e Phillip Bladh – Sound of Metal

Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott e David Parker – Soul

Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance e Drew Kunin – Mank

Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders e David Wyman – Greyhound – Il nemico invisibile (Greyhound)

Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller e John Pritchett – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)

Miglior documentario

El agente topo, regia di Maite Alberdi

Collective (Colectiv), regia di Alexander Nanau

Crip Camp: disabilità rivoluzionarie (Crip Camp), regia di Nicole Newnham e Jim LeBrecht

Il mio amico in fondo al mare (My Octopus Teacher), regia di Pippa Ehrlich e James Reed

Time, regia di Garrett Bradley

Miglior cortometraggio

Feeling Through, regia di Doug Roland

The Letter Room, regia di Elvira Lind

The Present, regia di Farah Nabulsi

Due estranei (Two Distant Strangers), regia di Travon Free e Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye, regia di Tomer Shushan

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

Colette, regia di Anthony Giacchino

A Concerto Is a Conversation, regia di Kris Bowers e Ben Proudfoot

Do Not Split, regia di Anders Hammer

Hunger Ward, regia di Skye Fitzgerald

A Love Song for Latasha, regia di Sophia Nahli Allison

Oscar 2021, le nomination per il miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

Genius loci, regia di Adrien Mérigeau

Já-Fólkið, regia di Gísli Darri Halldórsson

Opera, regia di Erick Oh

Se succede qualcosa, vi voglio bene (If Anything Happens I Love You), regia di Michael Govier e Will McCormack

La tana (Burrow), regia di Madeline Sharafian

