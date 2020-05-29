Lady Gaga torna con un nuovo album: Chromatica anticipato dal nuovo singolo Sour Candy

Soltanto nei giorni scorsi, Lady Gaga aveva promesso di riprendersi la pista da ballo e così è stato. Arriva il suo nuovo album, Chromatica, composto da 16 tracce. La prima traccia è stata lanciata già a febbraio, Stupid Love aveva sondato il terreno per i fan dell’icona pop, per poi unirsi ad Ariana Grande e diffondere anche Rain On Me con un featirung.

Vi state chiedendo da dove arriva la scelta del titolo? E, soprattutto, qual è il suo significato? Lady Gaga l’aveva spiegato via social tempo fa: “È un modo di pensare, ma è anche un pianeta e ha qualcosa a che fare con i numeri”, poi però ha dato qualche info più pratica su Apple Music: “L’onda disegnata sulla copertina di Chromatica è il simbolo matematico del suono e rappresenta la musica di questo album, che mi ha guarita e permesso di andare avanti”.

Ecco quali sono i brani di Chromatica:

Chromatica I Alice Stupid Love Rain On Me (feat. Ariana Grande) Free Woman Fun Tonight Chromatica II 911 Plastic Doll Sour Candy (feat. Blackpink) Enigma Replay Chromatica III Sine From Above (feat. Elton John) 1000 Doves Babylon

Special edition – bonus tracks:

Love Me Right 1000 Doves (piano demo) Stupid Love (Vitaclub Warehouse mix)

Lady Gaga lancia un nuovo singolo prima dell’uscita di Chromatica: Sour Candy

Ma, a pochissime ore dalla distribuzione del nuovo album, Lady Gaga ha lanciato un nuovo singolo, Sour Candy. Inutile dire che il brano ha immediatamente scalato la classifica di iTunes.

Ecco il testo della canzone di Lady Gaga, Sour Candy:

I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah

Sour candy, yeah

I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low

Sour candy, yeah

Ask me to be nice and then I’ll do it extra mean

더파개펴적하, 너다 왜 가내치

있어 전개 라마둘러

나 푸장아게? 너 야, 너 야

If you wanna fix me, then let’s break up here and now

거의캐 몸, 너 눈빛에는 가릴 거니까

주다보면 너기뭅시, 소리질러와

I’m hard on the outside

But if you give me time

Then I can make time for your love

I’m hard on the outside

But if you see inside, inside

I might be messed up, but I know what’s love

You want a real taste, at least I’m not a fake

Come, come, unwrap me

Come, come, unwrap me

I’ll show you what’s me

Close your eyes, don’t peek

Now I’m undressing

Unwrap sour candy

Come, come, unwrap me

Come, come, unwrap me

Come on, sour candy

Sour Candy, il testo di Lady Gaga

I’m hard on the outside

But if you give me time

Then I can make time for your love

I’m hard on the outside

But if you see inside, inside, inside

I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah

Sour candy, yeah

I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low

Sour candy, yeah

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

Sour candy

