Stupid Love, la nuova canzone di Lady Gaga – VIDEO E TESTO
Stupid Love, di Lady Gaga
You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for
Gotta quit this crying
Nobody’s gonna heal me if
I don’t open the door
Kinda hard to believe (gotta have faith in me)
Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (look at me)
Get down, get down, get down, get down (look at me)
Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out
Look at me now
‘Cause all I ever wanted was love
Higher, higher (ooh ooh)
Higher, higher (ooh ooh)
Higher, higher
All I ever wanted was love
Higher, higher (ooh ooh)
Higher, higher (ooh ooh) Higher,
higher (higher, higher)
I want your stupid love,
love I want your stupid love, love (Oh)
Now it’s time to free me from the chain
I gotta find that peace, is it too late
Or could this love protect me from the pain?
I would battle for you (even if I break in two)
Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (look at me)
Get down, get down, get down, get down (look at me)
Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out
Look at me now ‘cause all I ever wanted was love
Higher, higher (ooh ooh)
Higher, higher (ooh ooh)
Higher, higher
All I ever wanted was love
Higher, higher (ooh ooh)
Higher, higher (ooh ooh)
Higher, higher (higher, higher)
I want your stupid love,
love I want your stupid love, love (Oh)
I don’t need a reason (oh)
Not sorry, I want your stupid love
I don’t need a reason (oh)
Not sorry, I want your stupid love
Higher, higher I want your stupid love, love (oh, oh, woo)
We got a stupid love, love (Oh)
I want your stupid love, love (Oh) I want your stupid love, love
Stupid Love, la nuova canzone di Lady Gaga – Traduzione
Sei quello che stavo aspettando
devo smettere questo pianto pianto, nessuno
mi guarirà se non apro la porta
è un pò difficile da credere, devo aver fede in me
Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco
(guardami)
Scendo in basso, scendo in basso, scendo in basso
(guardami)
impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco
guardami adesso
Perchè tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto è l’amore
Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)
Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)
Hey, hey-uh
Tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto è l’amore
Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)
Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)
Hey, hey-uh (più in alto, più in alto)
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Ora, è tempo di liberarmi dalle catene
devo trovare la pace, è troppo tardi o
questo amore può proteggermi dal dolore?
Mi batterei per te (anche se dovessi spezzarmi a metà)
Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco
(guardami)
Scendo in basso, scendo in basso, scendo in basso
(guardami)
impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco
guardami adesso
Perchè tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto è l’amore
Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)
Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)
Hey-ah, hey-ah
Tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto è l’amore
Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)
Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)
Hey, hey-ah (più in alto, più in alto)
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Non mi serve una ragione
non mi dispiace, voglio il tuo stupido amore
non mi serve una ragione
non mi dispiace, voglio il tuo stupido amore
più in alto, più in alto
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
voglio il tuo stupido amore
