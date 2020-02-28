Stupid Love, la nuova canzone di Lady Gaga – VIDEO E TESTO

Stupid Love, di Lady Gaga

You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for

Gotta quit this crying

Nobody’s gonna heal me if

I don’t open the door

Kinda hard to believe (gotta have faith in me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (look at me)

Get down, get down, get down, get down (look at me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out

Look at me now

‘Cause all I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher

All I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (ooh ooh) Higher,

higher (higher, higher)

I want your stupid love,

love I want your stupid love, love (Oh)

Now it’s time to free me from the chain

I gotta find that peace, is it too late

Or could this love protect me from the pain?

I would battle for you (even if I break in two)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (look at me)

Get down, get down, get down, get down (look at me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out

Look at me now ‘cause all I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher

All I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (higher, higher)

I want your stupid love,

love I want your stupid love, love (Oh)

I don’t need a reason (oh)

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

I don’t need a reason (oh)

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

Higher, higher I want your stupid love, love (oh, oh, woo)

We got a stupid love, love (Oh)

I want your stupid love, love (Oh) I want your stupid love, love

Stupid Love, la nuova canzone di Lady Gaga – Traduzione

Sei quello che stavo aspettando

devo smettere questo pianto pianto, nessuno

mi guarirà se non apro la porta

è un pò difficile da credere, devo aver fede in me

Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco

(guardami)

Scendo in basso, scendo in basso, scendo in basso

(guardami)

impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco

guardami adesso

Perchè tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto è l’amore

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh

Tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto è l’amore

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (più in alto, più in alto)

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Ora, è tempo di liberarmi dalle catene

devo trovare la pace, è troppo tardi o

questo amore può proteggermi dal dolore?

Mi batterei per te (anche se dovessi spezzarmi a metà)

Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco

(guardami)

Scendo in basso, scendo in basso, scendo in basso

(guardami)

impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco

guardami adesso

Perchè tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto è l’amore

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah

Tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto è l’amore

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-ah (più in alto, più in alto)

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Non mi serve una ragione

non mi dispiace, voglio il tuo stupido amore

non mi serve una ragione

non mi dispiace, voglio il tuo stupido amore

più in alto, più in alto

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

voglio il tuo stupido amore

