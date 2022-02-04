Sanremo 2022: il testo di Live and Let Die, la cover di Dargen D’Amico al Festival

Qual è il testo di Live and Let Die, la cover cantata da Le Vibrazioni nel corso della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022? Di seguito tutte le parole:

When you were young and your heart

Was an open book

You used to say live and let live

(You know you did, you know you did)

(You know you did)

But if this ever changing world

In which we’re living

Makes you give in and cry

Say live and let die

(Live and let die)

Live and let die

What does it matter to ya

When you’ve got a job to do

You gotta do it well

You gotta give the other fellow hell

You used to say live and let live

(You know you did)

(You know you did)

(You know you did)

But if this ever changing world

In which we’re living

Makes you give in and cry

Say live and let die

(Live and let die)

Live and let die

(Live and let die)

Programma serata Cover

Qual è il programma (scaletta) della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 in onda su Rai 1? I 25 artisti si esibiscono da soli o con altri su brani italiani o stranieri degli anni ’60 ’70, ’80, ’90 (votano tutte le giurie: il Televoto pesa per il 34 per cento).