Sanremo 2022: il testo di Live and Let Die, la cover de Le Vibrazioni al Festival
Qual è il testo di Live and Let Die, la cover cantata da Le Vibrazioni nel corso della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022? Di seguito tutte le parole:
When you were young and your heart
Was an open book
You used to say live and let live
(You know you did, you know you did)
(You know you did)
But if this ever changing world
In which we’re living
Makes you give in and cry
Say live and let die
(Live and let die)
Live and let die
What does it matter to ya
When you’ve got a job to do
You gotta do it well
You gotta give the other fellow hell
You used to say live and let live
(You know you did)
(You know you did)
(You know you did)
But if this ever changing world
In which we’re living
Makes you give in and cry
Say live and let die
(Live and let die)
Live and let die
(Live and let die)
Programma serata Cover
Qual è il programma (scaletta) della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 in onda su Rai 1? I 25 artisti si esibiscono da soli o con altri su brani italiani o stranieri degli anni ’60 ’70, ’80, ’90 (votano tutte le giurie: il Televoto pesa per il 34 per cento).