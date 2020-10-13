HomePoliticaEsteriCronacaOpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiWorkshopNewsletter
Skyscraper streaming live e diretta tv: dove vedere il film

Di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Pubblicato il 13 Ott. 2020 alle 17:40
Immagine di copertina

Skyscraper streaming live e diretta tv: dove vedere il film

Stasera, martedì 13 ottobre 2020, alle ore 21,20 su Canale 5 va in onda Skyscraper, film d’azione del 2018 scritto e diretto da Rawson Marshall Thurber con protagonista Dwayne Johnson. Dove vedere Skyscraper in diretta tv, live streaming e in replica? Di seguito tutte le informazioni.

In tv

Il film, come detto, va in onda oggi – martedì 13 ottobre 2020 – in chiaro, gratis, su Canale 5 (tasto cinque del telecomando del digitale terrestre) a partire dalle ore 21,20.

Skyscraper in live streaming

Non solo tv. Sarà possibile vedere il film Skyscraper in live streaming o in replica anche sulla piattaforma gratuita MediasetPlay.it che permette di seguire i vari programmi Mediaset da pc, tablet e smartphone.

Cast

Abbiamo visto dove vedere Skyscraper in tv e live streaming, ma qual è il cast completo del film? Di seguito tutti gli attori con i rispettivi ruoli:

  • Dwayne Johnson: Will Sawyer
  • Neve Campbell: Sarah Sawyer
  • Chin Han: Zhao Long Ji
  • Roland Møller: Kores Botha
  • Pablo Schreiber: Ben
  • McKenna Roberts: Georgia Sawyer
  • Noah Cottrell: Henry Sawyer
  • Noah Taylor: Mr. Pierce
  • Hannah Quinlivan: Xia
  • Byron Mann: ispettore Wu
  • Kevin Rankin: Ray
  • Adrian Holmes: Alani Okeke
  • Tzi Ma: Sheng
  • Matt O’Leary: Skinny Hacker
  • Paul McGillion: comandante

