Skyscraper streaming live e diretta tv: dove vedere il film

Stasera, martedì 13 ottobre 2020, alle ore 21,20 su Canale 5 va in onda Skyscraper, film d’azione del 2018 scritto e diretto da Rawson Marshall Thurber con protagonista Dwayne Johnson. Dove vedere Skyscraper in diretta tv, live streaming e in replica? Di seguito tutte le informazioni.

In tv

Il film, come detto, va in onda oggi – martedì 13 ottobre 2020 – in chiaro, gratis, su Canale 5 (tasto cinque del telecomando del digitale terrestre) a partire dalle ore 21,20.

Skyscraper in live streaming

Non solo tv. Sarà possibile vedere il film Skyscraper in live streaming o in replica anche sulla piattaforma gratuita MediasetPlay.it che permette di seguire i vari programmi Mediaset da pc, tablet e smartphone.

Cast

Abbiamo visto dove vedere Skyscraper in tv e live streaming, ma qual è il cast completo del film? Di seguito tutti gli attori con i rispettivi ruoli:

Dwayne Johnson: Will Sawyer

Neve Campbell: Sarah Sawyer

Chin Han: Zhao Long Ji

Roland Møller: Kores Botha

Pablo Schreiber: Ben

McKenna Roberts: Georgia Sawyer

Noah Cottrell: Henry Sawyer

Noah Taylor: Mr. Pierce

Hannah Quinlivan: Xia

Byron Mann: ispettore Wu

Kevin Rankin: Ray

Adrian Holmes: Alani Okeke

Tzi Ma: Sheng

Matt O’Leary: Skinny Hacker

Paul McGillion: comandante

