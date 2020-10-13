Skyscraper streaming live e diretta tv: dove vedere il film
Stasera, martedì 13 ottobre 2020, alle ore 21,20 su Canale 5 va in onda Skyscraper, film d’azione del 2018 scritto e diretto da Rawson Marshall Thurber con protagonista Dwayne Johnson. Dove vedere Skyscraper in diretta tv, live streaming e in replica? Di seguito tutte le informazioni.
In tv
Il film, come detto, va in onda oggi – martedì 13 ottobre 2020 – in chiaro, gratis, su Canale 5 (tasto cinque del telecomando del digitale terrestre) a partire dalle ore 21,20.
Skyscraper in live streaming
Non solo tv. Sarà possibile vedere il film Skyscraper in live streaming o in replica anche sulla piattaforma gratuita MediasetPlay.it che permette di seguire i vari programmi Mediaset da pc, tablet e smartphone.
Cast
Abbiamo visto dove vedere Skyscraper in tv e live streaming, ma qual è il cast completo del film? Di seguito tutti gli attori con i rispettivi ruoli:
- Dwayne Johnson: Will Sawyer
- Neve Campbell: Sarah Sawyer
- Chin Han: Zhao Long Ji
- Roland Møller: Kores Botha
- Pablo Schreiber: Ben
- McKenna Roberts: Georgia Sawyer
- Noah Cottrell: Henry Sawyer
- Noah Taylor: Mr. Pierce
- Hannah Quinlivan: Xia
- Byron Mann: ispettore Wu
- Kevin Rankin: Ray
- Adrian Holmes: Alani Okeke
- Tzi Ma: Sheng
- Matt O’Leary: Skinny Hacker
- Paul McGillion: comandante