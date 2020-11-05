Sabotage, il testo della canzone (cover) cantata dai Little Pieces of Marmelade a X Factor 2020
Qual è il testo di “Sabotage” dei Beastie Boys, la canzone (cover) cantata dai Little Pieces of Marmelade nel corso della seconda puntata dei Live di X Factor 2020? Di seguito il testo intonato dagli artisti dei Gruppi stasera, 5 novembre 2020:
I can’t stand it, I know you planned it
I’mma set it straight, this Watergate
I can’t stand rockin’ when I’m in here
‘Cause your crystal ball ain’t so crystal clear
So while you sit back and wonder why
I got this fuckin’ thorn in my side
Oh my god, it’s a mirage
I’m tellin’ y’all, it’s sabotage
So, so, so, so listen up, ‘cause you can’t say nothin’
You’ll shut me down with a push of your button
But, yo, I’m out and I’m gone
I’ll tell you now, I keep it on and on
‘Cause what you see, you might not get
And we can bet, so don’t you get souped yet
Scheming on a thing, that’s a mirage
I’m trying to tell you now, it’s sabotage
Why
Our backs are now against the wall
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
I can’t stand it, I know you planned it
I’mma set it straight, this Watergate
But I can’t stand rockin’ when I’m in this place
Because I feel disgrace because you’re all in my face
But make no mistakes and switch up my channel
I’m Buddy Rich when I fly off the handle
What could it be, it’s a mirage
You’re scheming on a thing, that’s sabotage
Come si vota
Vi è piaciuta l’esibizione dei Little Pieces of Marmelade con Sabotage? Ecco come si vota per i concorrenti di X Factor 2020. Il voto durante i Live sarà disponibile tramite i seguenti canali in modo totalmente gratuito:
- WEB: accedendo al sito xfactor.sky.it da desktop o da mobile, loggandosi con il proprio Sky ID oppure registrandosi.
- Twitter: inviando un messaggio diretto verso l’account Twitter “@XFactor_Italia”
- App XF 2020: scaricando gratis l’App X Factor 2020 da Apple Store o, per i dispositivi Android, da Google Play e accedendo alla sezione di voto. Per procedere al voto è necessario fare login con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter
- Smartwatch: per accedere al voto è necessario fare login dall’App X Factor 2020 con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter
- Decoder Sky: canale interattivo/Tasto verde (solo per STBs connessi a Internet) e Sky Q