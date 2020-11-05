Sabotage, il testo della canzone (cover) cantata dai Little Pieces of Marmelade a X Factor 2020

Qual è il testo di “Sabotage” dei Beastie Boys, la canzone (cover) cantata dai Little Pieces of Marmelade nel corso della seconda puntata dei Live di X Factor 2020? Di seguito il testo intonato dagli artisti dei Gruppi stasera, 5 novembre 2020:

I can’t stand it, I know you planned it

I’mma set it straight, this Watergate

I can’t stand rockin’ when I’m in here

‘Cause your crystal ball ain’t so crystal clear

So while you sit back and wonder why

I got this fuckin’ thorn in my side

Oh my god, it’s a mirage

I’m tellin’ y’all, it’s sabotage

So, so, so, so listen up, ‘cause you can’t say nothin’

You’ll shut me down with a push of your button

But, yo, I’m out and I’m gone

I’ll tell you now, I keep it on and on

‘Cause what you see, you might not get

And we can bet, so don’t you get souped yet

Scheming on a thing, that’s a mirage

I’m trying to tell you now, it’s sabotage

Why

Our backs are now against the wall

Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage

Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage

Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage

Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage

I can’t stand it, I know you planned it

I’mma set it straight, this Watergate

But I can’t stand rockin’ when I’m in this place

Because I feel disgrace because you’re all in my face

But make no mistakes and switch up my channel

I’m Buddy Rich when I fly off the handle

What could it be, it’s a mirage

You’re scheming on a thing, that’s sabotage

Come si vota

Vi è piaciuta l’esibizione dei Little Pieces of Marmelade con Sabotage? Ecco come si vota per i concorrenti di X Factor 2020. Il voto durante i Live sarà disponibile tramite i seguenti canali in modo totalmente gratuito:

WEB: accedendo al sito xfactor.sky.it da desktop o da mobile, loggandosi con il proprio Sky ID oppure registrandosi. Twitter: inviando un messaggio diretto verso l’account Twitter “@XFactor_Italia” App XF 2020: scaricando gratis l’App X Factor 2020 da Apple Store o, per i dispositivi Android, da Google Play e accedendo alla sezione di voto. Per procedere al voto è necessario fare login con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter Smartwatch: per accedere al voto è necessario fare login dall’App X Factor 2020 con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter Decoder Sky: canale interattivo/Tasto verde (solo per STBs connessi a Internet) e Sky Q

