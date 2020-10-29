One cup of happiness: testo e significato dell’inedito dei Little Pieces of Marmalade a X Factor 2020
ONE CUP OF HAPPINESS TESTO – L’inedito dei Little Pieces of Marmalade (Daniele, 25 anni, e Francesco, 24 anni) a X Factor 2020 si chiama One cup of happiness, una canzone che la band dei Gruppi (il team di Manuel Agnelli) sente particolarmente. Ma vediamo insieme il testo integrale della canzone presentata a XF2020:
Testo
Di seguito il testo di One cup of happiness:
I had a dream Mr. Bones
One cup of happiness for me and Frankie
That girl is sniffing my ass and I think she needs it
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
I’d like to be your sex machine
Sixtynine is a magic number
Cellulite loves going to Jesus
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
One shot, one caress
My dream has come true Mr.Bones
I pray the funk will make me freak
I pray the funk will not make me dill
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
One shot, one caress and please goodbye
Significato
Abbiamo visto il testo dei Little Pieces of Marmalade, ma qual è il significato? Cosa cantano? Autobiografico? Per ora non è dato saperlo. Non è però escluso che il cantante possa parlarne sul palco di X Factor 2020 in onda tutti i giovedì sera alle ore 21,15 su Sky Uno. Vi è piaciuta la sua canzone?
