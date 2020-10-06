Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto: la colonna sonora del film, tutte le canzoni

Questa sera, martedì 6 ottobre 2020, su Canale 5 va in onda Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto (titolo originale: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), film del 2018 diretto da Juan Antonio Bayona. La pellicola, sequel di Jurassic World del 2015, è il quinto capitolo cinematografico del franchise di Jurassic Park. All’interno del film sono presenti, ovviamente, diverse canzoni cha vanno a comporre la colonna sonora. Di seguito i titoli di tutti i brani:

This Title Makes Me Jurassic The Theropod Preservation Society Maisie and the Island March of the Wheatley Cavalcade Nostalgia-Saurus Lava Land Keep Calm and Baryonyx Go With the Pyroclastic Flow Raiders of the Lost Isla Nublar Volcano to Death Operation Blue Blood Jurassic Pillow Talk How to Pick a Lockwood Wilting Iris Shock and Auction Thus Begins the Indo-Rapture You Can Be So Hard-Headed Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Free There’s Something About Maisie World’s Worst Bedtime Storyteller Declaration of Indo-Pendence To Free Or Not to Free The Neo-Jurassic Age At Jurassic World’s End Credits Suite

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto le canzoni della colonna sonora di Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto, ma dove è possibile vedere il film in diretta tv e live streaming? Il film, come detto, va in onda oggi – martedì 6 ottobre 2020 – alle ore 21,20 su Canale 5. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita MediasetPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Mediaset da pc, tablet e smartphone.

