Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto: la colonna sonora del film, tutte le canzoni

Di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Pubblicato il 6 Ott. 2020 alle 17:49
0
Immagine di copertina

Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto: la colonna sonora del film, tutte le canzoni

Questa sera, martedì 6 ottobre 2020, su Canale 5 va in onda Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto (titolo originale: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), film del 2018 diretto da Juan Antonio Bayona. La pellicola, sequel di Jurassic World del 2015, è il quinto capitolo cinematografico del franchise di Jurassic Park. All’interno del film sono presenti, ovviamente, diverse canzoni cha vanno a comporre la colonna sonora. Di seguito i titoli di tutti i brani:

  1. This Title Makes Me Jurassic
  2. The Theropod Preservation Society
  3. Maisie and the Island
  4. March of the Wheatley Cavalcade
  5. Nostalgia-Saurus
  6. Lava Land
  7. Keep Calm and Baryonyx
  8. Go With the Pyroclastic Flow
  9. Raiders of the Lost Isla Nublar
  10. Volcano to Death
  11. Operation Blue Blood
  12. Jurassic Pillow Talk
  13. How to Pick a Lockwood
  14. Wilting Iris
  15. Shock and Auction
  16. Thus Begins the Indo-Rapture
  17. You Can Be So Hard-Headed
  18. Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Free
  19. There’s Something About Maisie
  20. World’s Worst Bedtime Storyteller
  21. Declaration of Indo-Pendence
  22. To Free Or Not to Free
  23. The Neo-Jurassic Age
  24. At Jurassic World’s End Credits Suite

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto le canzoni della colonna sonora di Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto, ma dove è possibile vedere il film in diretta tv e live streaming? Il film, come detto, va in onda oggi – martedì 6 ottobre 2020 – alle ore 21,20 su Canale 5. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita MediasetPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Mediaset da pc, tablet e smartphone.

0
Ricerca