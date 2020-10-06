Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto: la colonna sonora del film, tutte le canzoni
Questa sera, martedì 6 ottobre 2020, su Canale 5 va in onda Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto (titolo originale: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), film del 2018 diretto da Juan Antonio Bayona. La pellicola, sequel di Jurassic World del 2015, è il quinto capitolo cinematografico del franchise di Jurassic Park. All’interno del film sono presenti, ovviamente, diverse canzoni cha vanno a comporre la colonna sonora. Di seguito i titoli di tutti i brani:
- This Title Makes Me Jurassic
- The Theropod Preservation Society
- Maisie and the Island
- March of the Wheatley Cavalcade
- Nostalgia-Saurus
- Lava Land
- Keep Calm and Baryonyx
- Go With the Pyroclastic Flow
- Raiders of the Lost Isla Nublar
- Volcano to Death
- Operation Blue Blood
- Jurassic Pillow Talk
- How to Pick a Lockwood
- Wilting Iris
- Shock and Auction
- Thus Begins the Indo-Rapture
- You Can Be So Hard-Headed
- Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Free
- There’s Something About Maisie
- World’s Worst Bedtime Storyteller
- Declaration of Indo-Pendence
- To Free Or Not to Free
- The Neo-Jurassic Age
- At Jurassic World’s End Credits Suite
Streaming e tv
Abbiamo visto le canzoni della colonna sonora di Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto, ma dove è possibile vedere il film in diretta tv e live streaming? Il film, come detto, va in onda oggi – martedì 6 ottobre 2020 – alle ore 21,20 su Canale 5. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita MediasetPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Mediaset da pc, tablet e smartphone.