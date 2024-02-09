Who Wants to Live Forever: il testo della canzone cantata da Il Volo con Stef Burns a Sanremo 2024

Qual è il testo della canzone Who Wants to Live Forever, cantata da Il Volo con Stef Burns nel corso della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2024? Di seguito le parole del brano:

There’s no time for us

There’s no place for us

What is this thing that builds our dreams, yet slips away from us

Who wants to live forever

Who wants to live forever

Oh ooo oh

There’s no chance for us

It’s all decided for us

This world has only one sweet moment set aside for us

Who wants to live forever

Who wants to live forever

Ooh

Who dares to love forever

Oh oo woh, when love must die

But touch my tears with your lips

Touch my world with your fingertips

And we can have forever

And we can love forever

Forever is our today

Who wants to live forever

Who wants to live forever

Forever is our today

Who waits forever anyway?

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il testo della canzone Who Wants to Live Forever, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2024 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dal 6 al 10 febbraio 2024 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2024 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.