Ultimo aggiornamento ore 16:59
TV

Who Wants to Live Forever: il testo della canzone cantata da Il Volo con Stef Burns a Sanremo 2024

di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Qual è il testo della canzone Who Wants to Live Forever, cantata da Il Volo con Stef Burns nel corso della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2024? Di seguito le parole del brano:

There’s no time for us
There’s no place for us
What is this thing that builds our dreams, yet slips away from us
Who wants to live forever
Who wants to live forever
Oh ooo oh
There’s no chance for us
It’s all decided for us
This world has only one sweet moment set aside for us
Who wants to live forever
Who wants to live forever
Ooh
Who dares to love forever
Oh oo woh, when love must die
But touch my tears with your lips
Touch my world with your fingertips
And we can have forever
And we can love forever
Forever is our today
Who wants to live forever
Who wants to live forever
Forever is our today
Who waits forever anyway?

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il testo della canzone Who Wants to Live Forever, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2024 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dal 6 al 10 febbraio 2024 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2024 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.

Anton Filippo Ferrari
Giornalista dal 2014. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO ma non solo.
Ricerca