Sanremo 2022: il testo di Your Song, la cover di Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane al Festival
Sanremo 2022: il testo di Your Song, la cover di Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane al Festival
Qual è il testo di Your Song, la cover cantata da Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane nel corso della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022? Di seguito tutte le parole:
It’s a little bit funny
This feeling inside
I’m not one of those who can easily hide
I don’t have much money, but boy if I did
I’d buy a big house where we both could live
If I was a sculptor, ha
But then again, no
Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show
I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do
My gift is my song, and this one’s for you
And you can tell everybody
This is your song
It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
That I put down in the words
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world
I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss
Well a few of the verses, well they’ve got me quite cross
But the sun’s been quite kind
While I wrote this song
It’s for people like you that keep it turned on
So excuse me forgetting
But these things I do
You see I’ve forgotten, if they’re green or they’re blue
Anyway the thing is, what I really mean
Yours are the sweetest eyes I’ve ever seen
And you can tell everybody
This is the song
It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
That I put down in the words
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
That I put down in the words
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world
Programma serata Cover
Qual è il programma (scaletta) della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 in onda su Rai 1? I 25 artisti si esibiscono da soli o con altri su brani italiani o stranieri degli anni ’60 ’70, ’80, ’90 (votano tutte le giurie: il Televoto pesa per il 34 per cento).