Icona app
Leggi TPI direttamente dalla nostra app: facile, veloce e senza pubblicità
Installa
Banner abbonamento
Cerca
Ultimo aggiornamento ore 17:46
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
Banner abbonamento
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
About TPITPI ContattiPrivacy PolicyCookie Policy
Immagine autore
Gambino
Immagine autore
Telese
Immagine autore
Mentana
Immagine autore
Revelli
Immagine autore
Stille
Immagine autore
Urbinati
Immagine autore
Dimassi
Immagine autore
Cavalli
Immagine autore
Antonellis
Immagine autore
Serafini
Immagine autore
Bocca
Immagine autore
Sabelli Fioretti
Immagine autore
Di Battista
Home » Spettacoli » TV
TV

Sanremo 2022: il testo di Your Song, la cover di Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane al Festival

Immagine di copertina
di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Immagine dell'autore

Sanremo 2022: il testo di Your Song, la cover di Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane al Festival

Qual è il testo di Your Song, la cover cantata da Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane nel corso della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022? Di seguito tutte le parole:

It’s a little bit funny
This feeling inside
I’m not one of those who can easily hide
I don’t have much money, but boy if I did
I’d buy a big house where we both could live
If I was a sculptor, ha
But then again, no
Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show
I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do
My gift is my song, and this one’s for you
And you can tell everybody
This is your song
It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
That I put down in the words
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world
I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss
Well a few of the verses, well they’ve got me quite cross
But the sun’s been quite kind
While I wrote this song
It’s for people like you that keep it turned on
So excuse me forgetting
But these things I do
You see I’ve forgotten, if they’re green or they’re blue
Anyway the thing is, what I really mean
Yours are the sweetest eyes I’ve ever seen
And you can tell everybody
This is the song
It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
That I put down in the words
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
That I put down in the words
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

Programma serata Cover

Qual è il programma (scaletta) della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 in onda su Rai 1? I 25 artisti si esibiscono da soli o con altri su brani italiani o stranieri degli anni ’60 ’70, ’80, ’90 (votano tutte le giurie: il Televoto pesa per il 34 per cento).

Anton Filippo Ferrari
Nato a Roma il 28 aprile 1987. Giornalista dal 2014. Professionista dal 2016. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO e produzione news.
Immagine dell'autore
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Ancora auguri per la tua morte: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film
TV / Grande Fratello Vip stasera non va in onda: perché, il motivo
TV / Attenti al gorilla: trama, cast e streaming del film con Frank Matano
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Ancora auguri per la tua morte: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film
TV / Grande Fratello Vip stasera non va in onda: perché, il motivo
TV / Attenti al gorilla: trama, cast e streaming del film con Frank Matano
TV / Sanremo 2022: il testo di Mi sono innamorato di te, la cover di Highsnob e Hu al Festival
TV / Sanremo 2022, l’abito di Nek per la quarta serata (cover) del Festival: stilista, look
TV / Chi è Mousse T, l’ospite e direttore d’orchestra di Gianni Morandi a Sanremo 2022 (Duetti)
TV / Sanremo 2022: il testo di A far l’amore comincia tu, la cover di Tananai al Festival
TV / Sanremo 2022, l’abito di Dargen D’Amico per la quarta serata del Festival: stilista, look
TV / Sanremo 2022: il testo di Uomini soli, la cover di Fabrizio Moro al Festival
TV / Sanremo 2022, gli ospiti della quarta serata del Festival
Ricerca