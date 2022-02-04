Sanremo 2022: il testo di Your Song, la cover di Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane al Festival

Qual è il testo di Your Song, la cover cantata da Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane nel corso della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022? Di seguito tutte le parole:

It’s a little bit funny

This feeling inside

I’m not one of those who can easily hide

I don’t have much money, but boy if I did

I’d buy a big house where we both could live

If I was a sculptor, ha

But then again, no

Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show

I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do

My gift is my song, and this one’s for you

And you can tell everybody

This is your song

It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in the words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss

Well a few of the verses, well they’ve got me quite cross

But the sun’s been quite kind

While I wrote this song

It’s for people like you that keep it turned on

So excuse me forgetting

But these things I do

You see I’ve forgotten, if they’re green or they’re blue

Anyway the thing is, what I really mean

Yours are the sweetest eyes I’ve ever seen

And you can tell everybody

This is the song

It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in the words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in the words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

Programma serata Cover

Qual è il programma (scaletta) della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 in onda su Rai 1? I 25 artisti si esibiscono da soli o con altri su brani italiani o stranieri degli anni ’60 ’70, ’80, ’90 (votano tutte le giurie: il Televoto pesa per il 34 per cento).