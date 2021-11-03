Old man and the gun: il cast completo del film con Robert Redford

Qual è il cast (attori) di Old man and the gun, il film in onda stasera – 3 novembre 2021 – alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1? Protagonista Robert Redford che veste i panni di Forrest Tucker, un criminale in carriera e artista delle evasioni. Al suo fianco Casey Affleck e Sissy Spacek. Ma vediamo insieme il cast completo:

Robert Redford: Forrest Tucker

Casey Affleck: detective John Hunt

Danny Glover: Teddy Green

Sissy Spacek: Jewel

Tika Sumpter: Maureen Hunt

Tom Waits: Waller

Elisabeth Moss: Dorothy

Ari Elizabeth Johnson: Abilene

Teagan Johnson: Tyler

Robert Longstreet: Stephen Beckley Jr.

Gene Jones: Mr. Owens

Isiah Whitlock Jr.: detective Gene Dentler

Keith Carradine: capitano Calder

John David Washington: tenente Kelley

Augustine Frizzell: Sandrine

Barlow Jacobs: detective Offerman

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il cast di Old Man and the Gun, ma dove vedere il film in diretta tv e live streaming? Il film, come detto, va in onda stasera – mercoledì 3 novembre 2021 – alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i vari programmi e film trasmessi dalla Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone.