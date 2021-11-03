Icona app
TV
TV

Old man and the gun: il cast completo del film con Robert Redford

di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Qual è il cast (attori) di Old man and the gun, il film in onda stasera – 3 novembre 2021 – alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1? Protagonista Robert Redford che veste i panni di Forrest Tucker, un criminale in carriera e artista delle evasioni. Al suo fianco Casey Affleck e Sissy Spacek. Ma vediamo insieme il cast completo:

  • Robert Redford: Forrest Tucker
  • Casey Affleck: detective John Hunt
  • Danny Glover: Teddy Green
  • Sissy Spacek: Jewel
  • Tika Sumpter: Maureen Hunt
  • Tom Waits: Waller
  • Elisabeth Moss: Dorothy
  • Ari Elizabeth Johnson: Abilene
  • Teagan Johnson: Tyler
  • Robert Longstreet: Stephen Beckley Jr.
  • Gene Jones: Mr. Owens
  • Isiah Whitlock Jr.: detective Gene Dentler
  • Keith Carradine: capitano Calder
  • John David Washington: tenente Kelley
  • Augustine Frizzell: Sandrine
  • Barlow Jacobs: detective Offerman

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il cast di Old Man and the Gun, ma dove vedere il film in diretta tv e live streaming? Il film, come detto, va in onda stasera – mercoledì 3 novembre 2021 – alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i vari programmi e film trasmessi dalla Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone.

Anton Filippo Ferrari
Nato a Roma il 28 aprile 1987. Giornalista dal 2014. Professionista dal 2016. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO e produzione news.
