TV
Old man and the gun: il cast completo del film con Robert Redford
Old man and the gun: il cast completo del film con Robert Redford
Qual è il cast (attori) di Old man and the gun, il film in onda stasera – 3 novembre 2021 – alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1? Protagonista Robert Redford che veste i panni di Forrest Tucker, un criminale in carriera e artista delle evasioni. Al suo fianco Casey Affleck e Sissy Spacek. Ma vediamo insieme il cast completo:
- Robert Redford: Forrest Tucker
- Casey Affleck: detective John Hunt
- Danny Glover: Teddy Green
- Sissy Spacek: Jewel
- Tika Sumpter: Maureen Hunt
- Tom Waits: Waller
- Elisabeth Moss: Dorothy
- Ari Elizabeth Johnson: Abilene
- Teagan Johnson: Tyler
- Robert Longstreet: Stephen Beckley Jr.
- Gene Jones: Mr. Owens
- Isiah Whitlock Jr.: detective Gene Dentler
- Keith Carradine: capitano Calder
- John David Washington: tenente Kelley
- Augustine Frizzell: Sandrine
- Barlow Jacobs: detective Offerman
Streaming e tv
Abbiamo visto il cast di Old Man and the Gun, ma dove vedere il film in diretta tv e live streaming? Il film, come detto, va in onda stasera – mercoledì 3 novembre 2021 – alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i vari programmi e film trasmessi dalla Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone.