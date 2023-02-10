L’amour toujours: il testo della canzone cantata da Mara Sattei e Noemi a Sanremo 2023

Qual è il testo della canzone L’amour toujours cantata da Mara Sattei e Noemi durante la serata cover (la quarta) del Festival di Sanremo 2023 in onda stasera, venerdì 10 febbraio? Di seguito tutte le parole del brano:

I still believe in your eyes

I just don’t care what you have done in your life

Baby, I’ll always be here by your side

Don’t leave me waiting too long,

Please come by

I, I, I, I still believe in your eyes

There is no choice, I belong to your life

Because I will live to love you someday

You’ll be my baby and we’ll fly away

And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you,

I’ll fly with you

You are, are, are, are, are, are

You are, are, are, are, are, are

You are, are, are, are, are, are

Every day and every night

I always dream that you are by my side

Oh baby, every day and every night

Well, I said everything’s gonna be alright

And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you,

I’ll fly with you

You are, are, are, are, are, are

You are, are, are, are, are, are

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il testo di L’amour toujours, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2023 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dal 7 all’11 febbraio 2023 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2023 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.