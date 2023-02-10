L’amour toujours: il testo della canzone cantata da Mara Sattei e Noemi a Sanremo 2023
Qual è il testo della canzone L’amour toujours cantata da Mara Sattei e Noemi durante la serata cover (la quarta) del Festival di Sanremo 2023 in onda stasera, venerdì 10 febbraio? Di seguito tutte le parole del brano:
I still believe in your eyes
I just don’t care what you have done in your life
Baby, I’ll always be here by your side
Don’t leave me waiting too long,
Please come by
I, I, I, I still believe in your eyes
There is no choice, I belong to your life
Because I will live to love you someday
You’ll be my baby and we’ll fly away
And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you,
I’ll fly with you
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
Every day and every night
I always dream that you are by my side
Oh baby, every day and every night
Well, I said everything’s gonna be alright
And I’ll fly with you, I’ll fly with you,
I’ll fly with you
You are, are, are, are, are, are
You are, are, are, are, are, are
Streaming e tv
Abbiamo visto il testo di L’amour toujours, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2023 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dal 7 all’11 febbraio 2023 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2023 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.