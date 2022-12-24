Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme: anticipazioni, scaletta, durata e streaming

Stasera, sabato 24 dicembre 2022, alle ore 21,30 su Canale 5 va in onda Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme, concerto evento registrato nei giorni scorsi in cui vedremo e ascolteremo una serie di grandi successi natalizi reinterpretati da Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble e Ignazio Boschetto. Il trio di tenori si esibisce sul palco, alle porte di Gerusalemme, con l’Orchestra Filarmonica della Franciacorta. La Terra Santa fa da sfondo all’emozionate concerto proprio nel periodo delle festività natalizie. Ma vediamo insieme tutte le informazioni.

Anticipazioni (scaletta)

Qual è la scaletta de Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme, il concerto in onda su Canale 5? Ve lo diciamo subito: la scaletta è top secret. Con Il Volo troveremo poi l’accompagnamento musicale dell’Orchestra Filarmonica della Franciacorta. La formazione di musicisti ha di recente lavorato anche al fianco di Renato Zero e ha lunga esperienza sia nell’esecuzione dei classici del Natale che nel valorizzare i grandi successi pop. Di sicuro stasera ci sarà spazio per il repertorio originale dei tre artisti. L’unica certezza per ora è il loro ultimo singolo, che in realtà è una cover, “Happy Xmas (War is over)”, brano indimenticabile di John Lennon e Yoko Ono, omaggio ai fan e che porta con sé un messaggio su un tema tristemente attuale.

Il Volo, Happy Xmas (war is over): il testo della canzone

Il Volo ha recentemente pubblicato la nuova versione di Happy Xmas (War is over). Di seguito il testo del brano, sicuramente in scaletta durante questa serata speciale:

So this is Christmas

And what have you done?

Another year over

And a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas

I hope you have fun

The near and the dear ones

The old and the young

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas

For weak and for strong

The rich and the poor ones

The road is so long

And so happy Christmas

For black and for white

For yellow and red ones

Let’s stop all the fight

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (War is over)

And what have we done? (If you want it)

Another year over (War is over)

And a new one just begun (Now)

And so happy Christmas (War is over)

We hope you had fun (If you want it)

The near and the dear ones (War is over)

The old and the young (Now)

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (War is over)

And what have we done? (If you want it)

Another year over (War is over)

And a new one just begun

Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme: durata

Quanto dura (durata) Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme, il concerto in onda su Canale 5? La messa in onda dell’evento è in programma dalle ore 21,30 alle ore 00,10. La durata complessiva (pause pubblicitarie incluse) sarà quindi di circa 2 ore e 40 minuti.

Streaming e tv

Dove vedere Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme in diretta tv e live streaming? Il concerto, come detto, va in onda stasera – 24 dicembre 2022 – dalle ore 21,30 su Canale 5. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita Mediaset Infinity che permette di vedere e rivedere i vari programmi Mediaset da pc, tablet e smartphone.