Icona app
Leggi TPI direttamente dalla nostra app: facile, veloce e senza pubblicità
Installa
Banner abbonamento
Cerca
Ultimo aggiornamento ore 18:14
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
Banner abbonamento
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
About TPITPI ContattiPrivacy PolicyCookie Policy
Immagine autore
Gambino
Immagine autore
Telese
Immagine autore
Mentana
Immagine autore
Revelli
Immagine autore
Stille
Immagine autore
Urbinati
Immagine autore
Dimassi
Immagine autore
Cavalli
Immagine autore
Antonellis
Immagine autore
Serafini
Immagine autore
Bocca
Immagine autore
Sabelli Fioretti
Immagine autore
Di Battista
Home » Spettacoli » TV
TV

Assassinio sull’Orient Express streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere il film

Immagine di copertina
di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Immagine dell'autore

Assassinio sull’Orient Express streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere il film

Stasera, 23 marzo 2022, alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1 va in onda Assassinio sull’Orient Express, film del 2017 diretto e interpretato da Kenneth Branagh. Basato sull’omonimo romanzo del 1934 di Agatha Christie, il film è la seconda trasposizione cinematografica del libro dopo quella omonima del 1974 diretta da Sidney Lumet. È scritto da Michael Green e prodotto da Branagh, Ridley Scott (con la sua Scott Free Productions), Mark Gordon e Simon Kinberg. Dove vedere Assassinio sull’Orient Express in diretta tv e live streaming? Di seguito tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio.

In tv

Il film, come detto, va in onda stasera – 23 marzo 2022 – alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1.

Assassinio sull’Orient Express streaming live

Non solo tv. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di vedere e rivedere i vari programmi e film in onda sulla Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone.

Cast

Abbiamo visto dove vedere in tv e live streaming Assassinio sull’Orient Express, ma qual è il cast completo del film? Di seguito l’elenco degli attori con i rispettivi ruoli:

  • Kenneth Branagh: Hercule Poirot
  • Tom Bateman: Bouc
  • Penélope Cruz: Pilar Estravados
  • Willem Dafoe: Gerhard Hardman
  • Judi Dench: Natalia Dragomiroff
  • Johnny Depp: Samuel Edward Ratchett/John Cassetti
  • Josh Gad: Hector MacQueen
  • Derek Jacobi: Edward Henry Masterman
  • Leslie Odom Jr.: Dr. Arbuthnot
  • Michelle Pfeiffer: Caroline Hubbard
  • Daisy Ridley: Mary Debenham
  • Lucy Boynton: Helena Andrenyi
  • Serhij Polunin: Rudolph Andrenyi
  • Olivia Colman: Hildegard Schmidt
  • Marwan Kenzari: Pierre-Paul Michel
  • Manuel Garcia-Rulfo: Biniamino Marquez
Anton Filippo Ferrari
Nato a Roma il 28 aprile 1987. Giornalista dal 2014. Professionista dal 2016. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO e produzione news.
Immagine dell'autore
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Volevo Fare la Rockstar 2 streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere la prima puntata
TV / Volevo Fare la Rockstar 2: il cast (attori e personaggi) della serie di Rai 2
TV / Le Iene 2022 streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere lo show
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Volevo Fare la Rockstar 2 streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere la prima puntata
TV / Volevo Fare la Rockstar 2: il cast (attori e personaggi) della serie di Rai 2
TV / Le Iene 2022 streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere lo show
TV / Le Iene Show 2022: anticipazioni, servizi e scherzi di oggi, 23 marzo
TV / Volevo Fare la Rockstar 2: quante puntate, durata e quando finisce la fiction
TV / A che ora inizia Volevo Fare la Rockstar 2: l’orario della messa in onda su Rai 2
TV / Ultima fermata: le coppie del programma di Canale 5
TV / Ultima fermata: quante puntate, durata e quando finisce
TV / Assassinio sull’Orient Express: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film
TV / Chi l’ha visto?, le anticipazioni della puntata del 23 marzo 2022 su Rai 3
Ricerca