Assassinio sull’Orient Express streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere il film

Stasera, 23 marzo 2022, alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1 va in onda Assassinio sull’Orient Express, film del 2017 diretto e interpretato da Kenneth Branagh. Basato sull’omonimo romanzo del 1934 di Agatha Christie, il film è la seconda trasposizione cinematografica del libro dopo quella omonima del 1974 diretta da Sidney Lumet. È scritto da Michael Green e prodotto da Branagh, Ridley Scott (con la sua Scott Free Productions), Mark Gordon e Simon Kinberg. Dove vedere Assassinio sull’Orient Express in diretta tv e live streaming? Di seguito tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio.

In tv

Il film, come detto, va in onda stasera – 23 marzo 2022 – alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1.

Assassinio sull’Orient Express streaming live

Non solo tv. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di vedere e rivedere i vari programmi e film in onda sulla Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone.

Cast

Abbiamo visto dove vedere in tv e live streaming Assassinio sull’Orient Express, ma qual è il cast completo del film? Di seguito l’elenco degli attori con i rispettivi ruoli: