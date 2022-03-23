Assassinio sull’Orient Express streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere il film
Assassinio sull’Orient Express streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere il film
Stasera, 23 marzo 2022, alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1 va in onda Assassinio sull’Orient Express, film del 2017 diretto e interpretato da Kenneth Branagh. Basato sull’omonimo romanzo del 1934 di Agatha Christie, il film è la seconda trasposizione cinematografica del libro dopo quella omonima del 1974 diretta da Sidney Lumet. È scritto da Michael Green e prodotto da Branagh, Ridley Scott (con la sua Scott Free Productions), Mark Gordon e Simon Kinberg. Dove vedere Assassinio sull’Orient Express in diretta tv e live streaming? Di seguito tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio.
In tv
Il film, come detto, va in onda stasera – 23 marzo 2022 – alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1.
Assassinio sull’Orient Express streaming live
Non solo tv. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di vedere e rivedere i vari programmi e film in onda sulla Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone.
Cast
Abbiamo visto dove vedere in tv e live streaming Assassinio sull’Orient Express, ma qual è il cast completo del film? Di seguito l’elenco degli attori con i rispettivi ruoli:
- Kenneth Branagh: Hercule Poirot
- Tom Bateman: Bouc
- Penélope Cruz: Pilar Estravados
- Willem Dafoe: Gerhard Hardman
- Judi Dench: Natalia Dragomiroff
- Johnny Depp: Samuel Edward Ratchett/John Cassetti
- Josh Gad: Hector MacQueen
- Derek Jacobi: Edward Henry Masterman
- Leslie Odom Jr.: Dr. Arbuthnot
- Michelle Pfeiffer: Caroline Hubbard
- Daisy Ridley: Mary Debenham
- Lucy Boynton: Helena Andrenyi
- Serhij Polunin: Rudolph Andrenyi
- Olivia Colman: Hildegard Schmidt
- Marwan Kenzari: Pierre-Paul Michel
- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo: Biniamino Marquez