Home » Spettacoli » TV

A Star is Born, Shallow: testo e traduzione della canzone

Di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Pubblicato il 15 Set. 2020 alle 17:38
0
Immagine di copertina

A Star is Born, Shallow: testo e traduzione della canzone

SHALLOW TESTO – La canzone principale del film A Star is Born è sicuramente Shallow, singolo dei cantanti statunitensi Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper, pubblicato il 28 settembre 2018 come primo estratto dalla colonna sonora A Star Is Born Soundtrack. Il brano ha ottenuto un enorme successo a livello mondiale, ricevendo, tra i vari riconoscimenti, un Golden Globe, un Premio Oscar e due Grammy Award, e diventando il più premiato nella storia della musica. Ma qual è il testo? E la traduzione? Di seguito tutte le informazioni.

Testo

Ecco il testo integrale della canzone di Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper Shallow:

Tell me somethin’, girl
Are you happy in this modern world?
Or do you need more?
Is there somethin’ else you’re searchin’ for?

I’m falling
In all the good times I find myself longin’ for change
And in the bad times I fear myself

Tell me something, boy
Aren’t you tired tryin’ to fill that void?
Or do you need more?
Ain’t it hard keeping it so hardcore?

I’m falling
In all the good times I find myself longing for change
And in the bad times I fear myself

I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I’ll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can’t hurt us
We’re far from the shallow now

In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
We’re far from the shallow now

I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I’ll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can’t hurt us
We’re far from the shallow now

In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
We’re far from the shallow now

Traduzione

Abbiamo visto e letto il testo della canzone Shallow, ma la traduzione? Ecco il testo in italiano:

Dimmi una cosa, ragazza
Sei felice in questo mondo moderno?
O hai bisogno di più?
C’è qualcos’altro che stai cercando?

Sto precipitando
In tutti i bei momenti mi ritrovo a desiderare il cambiamento
E nei brutti momenti ho paura di me stesso

Dimmi qualcosa, ragazzo
Non sei stanco di cercare di riempire quel vuoto?
O hai bisogno di più?
Non è difficile resistere così tenacemente?

Sto precipitando
In tutti i bei momenti mi ritrovo a desiderare il cambiamento
E nei brutti momenti ho paura di me stessa

Ho toccato il fondo, guarda mentre mi tuffo
Non arriverò mai a terra
Mi schianto contro la superficie, dove non possono farci del male

Siamo lontani dal superficiale adesso
Sulla superficie, superficie
Sulla superficie, superficie
Sulla superficie, superficie
Siamo lontani dalla superficie adesso

Ho toccato il fondo, guarda mentre mi tuffo
Non arriverò mai a terra
Mi schianto contro la superficie, dove non possono farci del male

Siamo lontani dal superficiale adesso
Sulla superficie, superficie
Sulla superficie, superficie
Sulla superficie, superficie
Siamo lontani dalla superficie adesso

Streaming e tv

Ok il testo e la traduzione di Shallow, ma dove è possibile vedere A Star is Born in tv e live streaming? Il film va in onda oggi – 15 settembre 2020 – in chiaro, gratis, su Canale 5 alle ore 21,20. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live straeming tramite la piattaforma MediasetPlay.it.

0
Autore
Anton Filippo Ferrari
Nato a Roma il 28 aprile 1987. Giornalista dal 2014. Professionista dal 2016. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO e produzione news.
