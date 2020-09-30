Pantone crea una nuova tonalità di rosso: “Period”, contro il tabù delle mestruazioni

Pantone lancia il rosso Period
Rosso come il sangue delle mestruazioni. È la nuova tonalità elaborata da Pantone e il suo nome è “Period“. L’azienda dei colori ha collaborato con il marchio svedese di prodotti femminili Intimina: “Cosa si ottiene unendo un marchio di prodotti sanitari intimi e un’azienda di vernici? Color sangue”, si legge sul sito svedese, “non stiamo solo dipingendo muri, stiamo abbattendo quelli che contribuiscono alla stigmatizzazione che riguardano le mestruazioni“.
La nuova tonalità di rosso “Period” fa parte della campagna Seen+Heard, nata per responsabilizzare e incoraggiare tutti, indipendentemente dal sesso, ad avere conversazioni più accurate e oneste sulle mestruazioni. “Volevamo ottenere una tonalità rossa accesa e avventurosa”, ha spiegato Laurie Pressman, vicepresidente del Pantone Color Institute, “che facesse sentire le persone orgogliose di ciò che sono. In grado di celebrare con passione l’eccitante e potente forza vitale con cui sono nate, di poter parlare spontaneamente e apertamente di questa funzione corporea pura e naturale”.
Presenting “Period”, a new red shade created to break the stigma around menstruation and promote period positivity. Swedish healthcare brand @intimina came to Pantone Color Institute to develop this custom color in support of their global campaign to make menstruation more visible and normalize this most normal of bodily functions. “An active and adventurous red hue, courageous Period emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are. To own their period with self-assurance; to stand up and passionately celebrate the exciting and powerful life force they are born with; to urge everyone regardless of gender to feel comfortable to talk spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural bodily function.” Pantone Color Institute collaborated with @Intimina on the Seen + Heard campaign to create a red shade that is inspired by a steady menstrual flow. Pantone and Intimina worked alongside a gynecologist and consulted research published in Medical News Today to develop the shade, but by no means is this supposed to be an accurate depiction. Instead, we created a visual identifier of a red shade that would help @Intimina leverage the power of color to share their story.
