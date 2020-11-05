Non mi dire di no, il testo della canzone (cover) cantata da Blind a X Factor 2020

Qual è il testo di “Non mi dire di no” di Meduza feat. Goodboys, la canzone (cover) cantata da Blind nel corso della seconda puntata dei Live di X Factor 2020? Di seguito il testo intonato dal giovane artista degli Under uomini stasera, 5 novembre 2020 (attenzione: Blind cambierà le parole, quella di seguito è la canzone originale usata come base):

Show me a piece of your heart, a piece of your love

I’m calling you up to getting down, down, down

The way that we touch is never enough

I’m turning you up to getting down, down

Show me a piece of your heart, a piece of your love

I’m calling you up to getting down, down, down

The way that we touch is never enough

I’m turning you up to getting down, down, down

What? Sorry, just quickly

What if it’s da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Down, down, down

Uh, da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da

Uh, da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Down, down, down

Show me a piece of you, show me a part of you

I’ll be what you want

And if it’s physical, keep it subliminal

Show me what you want

Show me a piece of you, show me a part of you

I’ll be what you want

And if it’s physical, keep it subliminal

Show me what you want

Show me a piece of your heart, a piece of your love

I’m calling you up to getting down, down, down

The way that we touch is never enough

I’m turning you up to getting down, down, down

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Down, down, down

Uh, da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da

Uh, da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Da, da, da, uh, uh

Down, down, down

Show me a piece of you, show me a part of you

I’ll be what you want

And if it’s physical, keep it subliminal

Show me what you want

Come si vota

Vi è piaciuta l’esibizione di Blind con Non mi dire di no? Ecco come si vota per i concorrenti di X Factor 2020. Il voto durante i Live sarà disponibile tramite i seguenti canali in modo totalmente gratuito:

WEB: accedendo al sito xfactor.sky.it da desktop o da mobile, loggandosi con il proprio Sky ID oppure registrandosi. Twitter: inviando un messaggio diretto verso l’account Twitter “@XFactor_Italia” App XF 2020: scaricando gratis l’App X Factor 2020 da Apple Store o, per i dispositivi Android, da Google Play e accedendo alla sezione di voto. Per procedere al voto è necessario fare login con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter Smartwatch: per accedere al voto è necessario fare login dall’App X Factor 2020 con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter Decoder Sky: canale interattivo/Tasto verde (solo per STBs connessi a Internet) e Sky Q

