Home » Spettacoli » TV

Non mi dire di no, il testo della canzone (cover) cantata da Blind a X Factor 2020

Di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Pubblicato il 5 Nov. 2020 alle 17:56
Non mi dire di no, il testo della canzone (cover) cantata da Blind a X Factor 2020

Qual è il testo di “Non mi dire di no” di Meduza feat. Goodboys, la canzone (cover) cantata da Blind nel corso della seconda puntata dei Live di X Factor 2020? Di seguito il testo intonato dal giovane artista degli Under uomini stasera, 5 novembre 2020 (attenzione: Blind cambierà le parole, quella di seguito è la canzone originale usata come base):

Show me a piece of your heart, a piece of your love
I’m calling you up to getting down, down, down
The way that we touch is never enough
I’m turning you up to getting down, down
Show me a piece of your heart, a piece of your love
I’m calling you up to getting down, down, down
The way that we touch is never enough
I’m turning you up to getting down, down, down
What? Sorry, just quickly
What if it’s da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Down, down, down
Uh, da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da
Uh, da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Down, down, down
Show me a piece of you, show me a part of you
I’ll be what you want
And if it’s physical, keep it subliminal
Show me what you want
Show me a piece of you, show me a part of you
I’ll be what you want
And if it’s physical, keep it subliminal
Show me what you want
Show me a piece of your heart, a piece of your love
I’m calling you up to getting down, down, down
The way that we touch is never enough
I’m turning you up to getting down, down, down
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Down, down, down
Uh, da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da
Uh, da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Da, da, da, uh, uh
Down, down, down
Show me a piece of you, show me a part of you
I’ll be what you want
And if it’s physical, keep it subliminal
Show me what you want

Come si vota

Vi è piaciuta l’esibizione di Blind con Non mi dire di no? Ecco come si vota per i concorrenti di X Factor 2020. Il voto durante i Live sarà disponibile tramite i seguenti canali in modo totalmente gratuito:

  1. WEB: accedendo al sito xfactor.sky.it da desktop o da mobileloggandosi con il proprio Sky ID oppure registrandosi.
  2. Twitter: inviando un messaggio diretto verso l’account Twitter  “@XFactor_Italia”
  3. App XF 2020: scaricando gratis l’App X Factor 2020 da Apple Store o, per i dispositivi Android, da Google Play e accedendo alla sezione di voto. Per procedere al voto è necessario fare login con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter
  4. Smartwatch: per accedere al voto è necessario fare login dall’App X Factor 2020 con Sky ID o Facebook o Twitter
  5. Decoder Sky: canale interattivo/Tasto verde (solo per STBs connessi a Internet) e Sky Q

Autore
Anton Filippo Ferrari
Nato a Roma il 28 aprile 1987. Giornalista dal 2014. Professionista dal 2016. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO e produzione news.
