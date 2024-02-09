Icona app
Leggi TPI direttamente dalla nostra app: facile, veloce e senza pubblicità
Installa
Banner abbonamento
Cerca
Ultimo aggiornamento ore 15:27
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
Banner abbonamento
HomeLeggi il settimanalePoliticaEsteriCronacaRomaDiscutiamo!OpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiTurismoWorkshopNewsletter
About TPITPI ContattiPrivacy PolicyCookie Policy
Immagine autore
Gambino
Immagine autore
Telese
Immagine autore
Mentana
Immagine autore
Revelli
Immagine autore
Stille
Immagine autore
Urbinati
Immagine autore
Dimassi
Immagine autore
Cavalli
Immagine autore
Antonellis
Immagine autore
Serafini
Immagine autore
Bocca
Immagine autore
Sabelli Fioretti
Immagine autore
Di Battista
Immagine autore
Guida Bardi
Home » Spettacoli » TV
TV

Hallelujah: il testo della canzone cantata dai Santi Francesi con Skin a Sanremo 2024

Immagine di copertina
di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Immagine dell'autore

Hallelujah: il testo della canzone cantata dai Santi Francesi con Skin a Sanremo 2024

Qual è il testo della canzone Hallelujah, cantata dai Santi Francesi con Skin nel corso della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2024? Di seguito le parole del brano:

Now I’ve heard there was a secret chord
That David played, and it pleased the Lord
But you dont really care for music, do you?
It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth
The minor falls, the major lifts
The baffled king composing Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Your faith was strong but you needed proof
You saw her bathing on the roof
Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew her
She tied you to a kitchen chair
She broke your throne, and she cut your hair
And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Well, maybe there’s a God above
As for me all I’ve ever learned from love
Is how to shoot somebody who outdrew you
But it’s not a crime that you’re hear tonight
It’s not some pilgrim who claims to have seen the Light
No, it’s a cold and it’s a very broken Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Instrumental
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Well people I’ve been here before
I know this room and I’ve walked this floor
You see I used to live alone before I knew ya
And I’ve seen your flag on the marble arch
But listen love, love is not some kind of victory march, no
It’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
There was a time you let me know
What’s really going on below
But now you never show it to me, do you?
And I remember when I moved in you
And the holy dove she was moving too
And every single breath we drew was Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Now I’ve done my best, I know it wasn’t much
I couldn’t feel, so I tried to touch
I’ve told the truth, I didnt come here to London just to fool you
And even though it all went wrong
I’ll stand right here before the Lord of song
With nothing, nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il testo della canzone Hallelujah, ma dove vedere il Festival di Sanremo 2024 in diretta tv e live streaming? Le cinque serate della kermesse canora andranno in onda dal 6 al 10 febbraio 2024 in prima serata tv (ore 20,30 circa) su Rai 1. Sarà possibile seguire l’evento anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma gratuita RaiPlay.it che permette di seguire i programmi Rai da pc, tablet e smartphone. Sempre su RaiPlay si potranno recuperare sia la puntata sia le clip grazie alla funzione on demand. Il Festival di Sanremo 2024 sarà, ovviamente, trasmesso in diretta anche via radio su Rai Radio 2.

Anton Filippo Ferrari
Giornalista dal 2014. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO ma non solo.
Immagine dell'autore
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Verissimo, gli ospiti e le anticipazioni della puntata in onda oggi, domenica 11 febbraio 2024
TV / Domenica In Sanremo 2024, diretta LIVE: la cronaca in tempo reale
TV / Domenica In Sanremo 2024: quando ci sarà (canta) il vincitore, a che ora
Ti potrebbe interessare
TV / Verissimo, gli ospiti e le anticipazioni della puntata in onda oggi, domenica 11 febbraio 2024
TV / Domenica In Sanremo 2024, diretta LIVE: la cronaca in tempo reale
TV / Domenica In Sanremo 2024: quando ci sarà (canta) il vincitore, a che ora
TV / Domenica In Sanremo 2024: chi sono i giornalisti sul palco dell’Ariston
TV / Domenica In Sanremo 2024: quando canta (ci sarà) Irama, a che ora
TV / Domenica In Sanremo 2024: quando canta (ci sarà) Mahmood, a che ora
TV / Chi è Marta Donà, la manager di Angelina Mango che ha portato al successo anche Mengoni e i Maneskin
TV / Domenica In Sanremo 2024: quando canta (ci sarà) Alessandra Amoroso, a che ora
TV / Domenica In Sanremo 2024: quando canta (ci sarà) Annalisa, a che ora
TV / Domenica In Sanremo 2024: quando canta (ci sarà) Angelina Mango, a che ora
Ricerca