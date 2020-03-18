Coronavirus, Bono Vox dedica un brano inedito agli italiani che lottano contro la pandemia | VIDEO
Si intitola Let your love be known ed è il brano inedito che Bono Vox, leader della storica band irlandese U2, ha dedicato agli italiani in emergenza Coronavirus, come anche agli irlandesi e a tutti coloro che stanno lottando per sconfiggere il Covid-19. “Dedicata agli italiani, agli irlandesi..a tutti quelli che in questo giorno di San Patrizio sono in difficoltà ma cantano ancora. Per quei dottori, infermieri e caregivers in prima linea…è per voi che cantiamo”: questa la didascalia che accompagna il video, postato sulla pagina Instagram ufficiale degli U2, in cui Bono incanta tutti intonando le note di questo emozionante brano con il suo magico timbro.
Ecco il testo della canzone dedicata alla battaglia di tante persone che stanno male, a quella di chi si prende cura di loro e a quella di tutti coloro che, per via di questa emergenza sanitaria, stanno facendo grandi sacrifici:
Let Your Love Be Known
Yes there was silence
yes there was no people here
yes I walked through the streets of Dublin and no-one was near
Yes I don’t know you
No I didn’t think I didn’t care
You live so very far away from just across the square
And I can’t reach but I can rain
You can’t touch but you can sing
Across rooftops
Sing down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing your love, be known, let your love be known.
Yes there is isolation
You and me we’re still here
Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear
And maybe I’ve said the wrong thing
Yes I made you smile
I guess the longest distance is always the last mile.
And I can’t reach but I can rain
You can’t touch but you can sing
Across rooftops
Sing to me down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing and you’re never alone.
Sing as an act of resistance
Sing though your heart is overthrown
When you sing there is no distance
So let your love be known, oh let your love be known
Though your heart is overthrown.
Let your love be known
Leggi anche:
Coronavirus, Tiziano Ferro lancia un appello ai fan: “Chiedetemi una canzone” | VIDEO