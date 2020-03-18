Coronavirus, Bono Vox dedica un brano inedito agli italiani che lottano contro la pandemia | VIDEO

Si intitola Let your love be known ed è il brano inedito che Bono Vox, leader della storica band irlandese U2, ha dedicato agli italiani in emergenza Coronavirus, come anche agli irlandesi e a tutti coloro che stanno lottando per sconfiggere il Covid-19. “Dedicata agli italiani, agli irlandesi..a tutti quelli che in questo giorno di San Patrizio sono in difficoltà ma cantano ancora. Per quei dottori, infermieri e caregivers in prima linea…è per voi che cantiamo”: questa la didascalia che accompagna il video, postato sulla pagina Instagram ufficiale degli U2, in cui Bono incanta tutti intonando le note di questo emozionante brano con il suo magico timbro.

Ecco il testo della canzone dedicata alla battaglia di tante persone che stanno male, a quella di chi si prende cura di loro e a quella di tutti coloro che, per via di questa emergenza sanitaria, stanno facendo grandi sacrifici:

Let Your Love Be Known

Yes there was silence

yes there was no people here

yes I walked through the streets of Dublin and no-one was near

Yes I don’t know you

No I didn’t think I didn’t care

You live so very far away from just across the square

And I can’t reach but I can rain

You can’t touch but you can sing

Across rooftops

Sing down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing your love, be known, let your love be known.

Yes there is isolation

You and me we’re still here

Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear

And maybe I’ve said the wrong thing

Yes I made you smile

I guess the longest distance is always the last mile.

And I can’t reach but I can rain

You can’t touch but you can sing

Across rooftops

Sing to me down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing and you’re never alone.

Sing as an act of resistance

Sing though your heart is overthrown

When you sing there is no distance

So let your love be known, oh let your love be known

Though your heart is overthrown.

Let your love be known

