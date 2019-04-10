Lush, il celebre brand etico di cosmetici freschi e fatti a mano ha deciso di abbandonare i social media. A dare l’annuncio è stata la filiale dell’azienda del Regno Unito con un post Instagram.
Lush Uk scrive: “Abbiamo deciso che è tempo di dire addio ad alcuni dei nostri canali social”. Tutto questo per privilegiare le conversazioni e per arrivare a uno scambio più umano con i clienti.
L’account britannico del marchio di bombe da bagno su Instagram conta 569mila follower, oltre 423mila su Facebook e 202mila su Twitter.
“I social media stanno rendendo sempre più difficile parlare direttamente con i nostri clienti”, si legge nel post. “Siamo stanchi di combattere con gli algoritmi e non vogliamo pagare per apparire nella news feed. Così abbiamo deciso che è ora di dire addio ad alcuni dei nostri canali social”.
Lush UK sarà raggiungibile tramite telefono, mail o con la chat del sito web. L’azienda ha dichiarato che il team di assistenza clienti lavorerà ancora più duramente per rispondere a tutti i messaggi. “Questa non è la fine, è solo l’inizio di qualcosa di nuovo”, si legge nel post.
We’re switching up social. Increasingly, social media is making it harder and harder for us to talk to each other directly. We are tired of fighting with algorithms, and we do not want to pay to appear in your newsfeed. So we’ve decided it’s time to bid farewell to some of our social channels and open up the conversation between you and us instead. Lush has always been made up of many voices, and it’s time for all of them to be heard. We don’t want to limit ourselves to holding conversations in one place, we want social to be placed back in the hands of our communities – from our founders to our friends. We’re a community and we always have been. We believe we can make more noise using all of our voices across the globe because when we do we drive change, challenge norms and create a cosmetic revolution. We want social to be more about passions and less about likes. Over the next week, our customer care team will be actively responding to your messages and comments, after this point you can speak us via live chat on the website, on email at wecare@lush.co.uk and by telephone: 01202 930051. This isn’t the end, it’s just the start of something new. #LushCommunity – see you there.