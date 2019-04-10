Lush, il celebre brand etico di cosmetici freschi e fatti a mano ha deciso di abbandonare i social media. A dare l’annuncio è stata la filiale dell’azienda del Regno Unito con un post Instagram.

Lush Uk scrive: “Abbiamo deciso che è tempo di dire addio ad alcuni dei nostri canali social”. Tutto questo per privilegiare le conversazioni e per arrivare a uno scambio più umano con i clienti.

L’account britannico del marchio di bombe da bagno su Instagram conta 569mila follower, oltre 423mila su Facebook e 202mila su Twitter.

“I social media stanno rendendo sempre più difficile parlare direttamente con i nostri clienti”, si legge nel post. “Siamo stanchi di combattere con gli algoritmi e non vogliamo pagare per apparire nella news feed. Così abbiamo deciso che è ora di dire addio ad alcuni dei nostri canali social”.

Lush UK sarà raggiungibile tramite telefono, mail o con la chat del sito web. L’azienda ha dichiarato che il team di assistenza clienti lavorerà ancora più duramente per rispondere a tutti i messaggi. “Questa non è la fine, è solo l’inizio di qualcosa di nuovo”, si legge nel post.