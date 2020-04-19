One World Together At Home: la scaletta, canzoni e cantanti

Ieri notte, 18-19 aprile 2020, è andato in scena lo show One World Together At Home, evento benefico – organizzato da Lady Gaga – che ha raccolto 127 milioni di dollari da destinare alla lotta contro il Coronavirus. All’evento hanno partecipato tantissimi grandi artisti internazionali tra cui i Rolling Stones, Elton John, John Legend e tanti altri. Ma qual è la scaletta di One World: Together At Home? Di seguito l’ordine di apparizione dei cantanti e le rispettive canzoni:

Andra Day, “Rise Up”

Niall Horan, “Black and White”

Vishal Mishra, “Aaj Bhi”

Sofi Tukker, “Purple Hat”

Hozier e Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Adam Lambert, “Mad World” (cover dei Tears For Fears)

Rita Ora, “I Will Never Let you Down”

Hussain Al Jassmi, “Bahebek Wahashteni” e “Mohem Jedan”

Jean Aigrefin, “Je n’étais pas là”

Kesha, “Rainbow”

Lang Lang con Gina Alice Redlinger, “Four Hands”

Temporary Orchestra, “Carnival des animaux”

Luis Fonsi, “No me doy por vencido”

Jennifer Hudson, “Memory”

Liam Payne, “Midnight”

Black Coffee con Delilah Montagu, “Drive”

Killers, “Mr Brightside”

Eason Chan, “I Have Nothing”

Lisa Mishra, “Sanja ve”

Milky Chance, “Stolen Dance”

Charlie Puth, “SeeYou Again”

Jessie Reyez, “Coffin”

Picture This, “Troublemaker”

Jessie J, “”Flashlight”

Common, “The Light”

Jacky Cheung, “Touch of Love”

Sebastian Yatra, “Robarte un Beso”

Ben Platt, “I Want To Hold Your Hand” (cover dei Beatles)

Delta Goodrem,”Together We Are One”

Annie Lennox, “I Saved the World Today”

Sheryl Crow, “I Shall Believe”

Juanes, “Mas futuro que pasado”

Ellie Goulding, “Love Like You Do”

Christine And The Queens, “Peole, I’ve Been Sad”

Zucchero, “Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometimes” (cover dei Korgis, tradotto da Zucchero in italiano con “Indaco dagli occhi del cielo”, pubblicato per la prima volta in “Zu & Co.” nel 2004)

Jack Johnson, “Better Together”

Kesha, “Praying”

Cassper Nyovest, “Malome”

Adam Lambert, “Superpower”

Sofi Tukker, “Drinkee”

Finneas, “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Killers, “Caution”

Jess Glynne, “I’ll Be There”

Sho Madjozi, “Good Over Here”

Michael Bublé, “God Only Knows” (cover dei Beach Boys)

Liam Payne con Rita Ora, “For You”

Common, “God Is Love”

Christine And The Queens, “Mountains (We Met)”

Ben Platt, “Bad Habit”

Picture This, “Winona Ryder”

Juanes, “Es por ti”

Eason Chan, “Love” (cover di John Lennon)

Charlie Puth, “Attention”

Leslie Odom Jr. con Nicolette Robinson, “Brown Skin Girl”

Billy Ray Cyrus, “Sunshine Girl”

Ellie Goulding, “Burn”

Sheryl Crow, “Everyday Is a Winding Road”

Hozier, “Take Me to Church”

Angèle, “Balance ton quoi”

Sebastián Yatra, “Un Año”

SuperM, “With You”

Luis Fonsi, “Despacito”

Jesse J, “Bang Bang”

Lady Antebellum, “What I’m Leaving For”

Annie Lennox con Lola Lennox, “There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart)”

Niall Horan, “Slow Hands”

John Legend, “Bigger Love”

Jennifer Hudson, “Hallelujah” (cover di Leonard Cohen)

Lady Gaga, “Smile”

Stevie Wonder, “Lean on me” / “Love’s in need of love today”

Paul McCartney, “Lady Madonna”

Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”

Elton John, “I’m still standing”

The Roots con Jimmy Fallon, “Safety dance”

Maluma, “Carnaval”

(Chris Martin, “Yellow” – frammento)

Shawn Mendes e Camilla Cabello, “What a wonderful world”

Eddie Vedder, “River Cross”

Lizzo, “A changeis gonna come”

Rolling Stones, “You can’t always get what you want”

Keith Urban, “Higher love”

Burna Boy, “African giant” / “Hallelujah”

Jennifer Lopez, “People”

John Legend e Sam Smith, “Stand by me”

Billie Joe Armstrong, “Wake me up when september ends”

Billie Eilish e Finneas, “Sunny” (cover di Bobby Hebb)

Taylor Swift, “Soon you’ll get better”

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Lang Lang e Lady Gaga: “The prayer”

