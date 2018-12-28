Barak Obama: ecco la sua lista dei migliori film, libri e canzoni del 2018

Il 2018 volge al termine, è di nuovo tempo per tutte quelle liste che si fanno a fine anno. Barack Obama, l’uomo più ammirato d’America per l’undicesimo anno consecutivo, ha pubblicato oggi su Instagram la sua lista personale.

“Un momento per prendersi una pausa e riflettere sull’anno attraverso libri, film e musica che ho trovato più stimolanti o che ho semplicemente amato”, ha scritto Obama dal suo profilo. “Questa lista mi dà anche la possibilità di mettere in evidenza autori, artisti e narratori di talento, alcuni dei quali sono nomi familiari e altri di cui forse non avete mai sentito parlare prima”.

Ecco le liste complete del 2018 per Barack Obama:

Le sue canzoni preferite:

“Apes**it”, dei The Carters

“Bad Bad News”, di Leon Bridges

“Could’ve Been” di H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)

“Disco Yes” di Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudhja)

“Ekombe” di Jupiter & Okwess

“Every Time I Hear That Song” di Brandi Carlile

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” di Ashley McBryde

“Historia De Un Amor” di Tonina (Feat. Javier Limón and Tali Ribenstein)

“I Like It” di Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

"Kevin's Heart" di J. Cole

“King For A Day” di Anderson East

“Love Lies” di Khalid & Normani

“Make Me Feel” di Janelle Monáe

“Mary Don’t You Weep” (versione del 1983) di Prince

“My Own Thing” di Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

“Need a Little Time” di Courtney Barnett

“Nina Cried Power” di Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)

“Nterini” di Fatoumata Diawara

“One Trick Ponies” di Kurt Vile

“Turnin’ Me Up” di BJ the Chicago Kid

“Wait by the River” di Lord Huron

“Wow Freestyle” di Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

The Great American Songbook di Nancy Wilson

I suoi film preferiti:

Annihilation

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Burning

The Death of Stalin

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Support the Girls

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

I suoi libri preferiti: