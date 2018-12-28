Ciao, Dashboard Logout
venerdì 28 dicembre 2018 - Aggiornato alle 22:52
Barak Obama: ecco la sua lista dei migliori film, libri e canzoni del 2018

L'ex presidente degli Stati Uniti si pronuncia su un best of culturale di questo ultimo anno

Di Veronica Di Benedetto Montaccini 28 Dic. 2018

Il 2018 volge al termine, è di nuovo tempo per tutte quelle liste che si fanno a fine anno. Barack Obama, l’uomo più ammirato d’America per l’undicesimo anno consecutivo, ha pubblicato oggi su Instagram la sua lista personale.

“Un momento per prendersi una pausa e riflettere sull’anno attraverso libri, film e musica che ho trovato più  stimolanti o che ho semplicemente amato”, ha scritto Obama dal suo profilo. “Questa lista mi dà anche la possibilità di mettere in evidenza autori, artisti e narratori di talento, alcuni dei quali sono nomi familiari e altri di cui forse non avete mai sentito parlare prima”.

Ecco le liste complete del 2018 per Barack Obama:

Le sue canzoni preferite:

  • “Apes**it”, dei The Carters
  • “Bad Bad News”, di Leon Bridges
  • “Could’ve Been” di  H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)
  • “Disco Yes” di Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudhja)
  • “Ekombe” di Jupiter & Okwess
  • “Every Time I Hear That Song” di Brandi Carlile
  • “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” di Ashley McBryde
  • “Historia De Un Amor” di Tonina (Feat. Javier Limón and Tali Ribenstein)
    “I Like It” di Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)
  • “Kevin’s Heart” di J. Cole
  • “King For A Day” di Anderson East
  • “Love Lies” di Khalid & Normani
  • “Make Me Feel” di Janelle Monáe
  • “Mary Don’t You Weep” (versione del 1983) di Prince
  • “My Own Thing” di Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)
  • “Need a Little Time” di Courtney Barnett
  • “Nina Cried Power” di Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)
  • “Nterini” di Fatoumata Diawara
  • “One Trick Ponies” di Kurt Vile
  • “Turnin’ Me Up” di BJ the Chicago Kid
  • “Wait by the River” di Lord Huron
  • “Wow Freestyle” di Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
  • The Great American Songbook di Nancy Wilson

I suoi film preferiti:

  • Annihilation
  • Black Panther
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Blindspotting
  • Burning
  • The Death of Stalin
  • Eighth Grade
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Leave No Trace
  • Minding the Gap
  • The Rider
  • Roma
  • Shoplifters
  • Support the Girls
  • Won’t You Be My Neighbor

I suoi libri preferiti:

  • Becoming, di Michelle Obama (Barck Obama non poteva non mettere in lista il libro della moglie!)
  • An American Marriage, di Tayari Jones
  • Americanah, di Chimamamnda Ngozi Adichie
  • The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die, di Keith Payne
  • Educated, di Tara Westover
  • Factfulness, di Hans Rosling
  • Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging, di Alex Wagner
  • A Grain of Wheat, di Ngugi wa Thiong’o
  • A House for Mr Biswas, di V.S. Naipaul
  • How Democracies Die, di Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt
  • In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confrons History, di Mitch Landrieu
  • Long Walk to Freedom, di Nelson Mandela
  • The New Geography of Jobs, di Enrico Moretti
  • The Return, di Hisham Matar
  • Things Fall Apart, di Chinua Achebe
  • Warlight, di Michael Ondaatje
  • Why Liberalism Failed, di Patric Deneed
  • The World As It Is, di Ben Rhodes