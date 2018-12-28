Barak Obama: ecco la sua lista dei migliori film, libri e canzoni del 2018

Il 2018 volge al termine, è di nuovo tempo per tutte quelle liste che si fanno a fine anno. Barack Obama, l’uomo più ammirato d’America per l’undicesimo anno consecutivo, ha pubblicato oggi su Instagram la sua lista personale.
“Un momento per prendersi una pausa e riflettere sull’anno attraverso libri, film e musica che ho trovato più stimolanti o che ho semplicemente amato”, ha scritto Obama dal suo profilo. “Questa lista mi dà anche la possibilità di mettere in evidenza autori, artisti e narratori di talento, alcuni dei quali sono nomi familiari e altri di cui forse non avete mai sentito parlare prima”.
Ecco le liste complete del 2018 per Barack Obama:
Le sue canzoni preferite:
- “Apes**it”, dei The Carters
- “Bad Bad News”, di Leon Bridges
- “Could’ve Been” di H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)
- “Disco Yes” di Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudhja)
- “Ekombe” di Jupiter & Okwess
- “Every Time I Hear That Song” di Brandi Carlile
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” di Ashley McBryde
- “Historia De Un Amor” di Tonina (Feat. Javier Limón and Tali Ribenstein)
“I Like It” di Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)
- “Kevin’s Heart” di J. Cole
- “King For A Day” di Anderson East
- “Love Lies” di Khalid & Normani
- “Make Me Feel” di Janelle Monáe
- “Mary Don’t You Weep” (versione del 1983) di Prince
- “My Own Thing” di Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)
- “Need a Little Time” di Courtney Barnett
- “Nina Cried Power” di Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)
- “Nterini” di Fatoumata Diawara
- “One Trick Ponies” di Kurt Vile
- “Turnin’ Me Up” di BJ the Chicago Kid
- “Wait by the River” di Lord Huron
- “Wow Freestyle” di Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
- The Great American Songbook di Nancy Wilson
I suoi film preferiti:
- Annihilation
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Blindspotting
- Burning
- The Death of Stalin
- Eighth Grade
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Leave No Trace
- Minding the Gap
- The Rider
- Roma
- Shoplifters
- Support the Girls
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor
I suoi libri preferiti:
- Becoming, di Michelle Obama (Barck Obama non poteva non mettere in lista il libro della moglie!)
- An American Marriage, di Tayari Jones
- Americanah, di Chimamamnda Ngozi Adichie
- The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die, di Keith Payne
- Educated, di Tara Westover
- Factfulness, di Hans Rosling
- Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging, di Alex Wagner
- A Grain of Wheat, di Ngugi wa Thiong’o
- A House for Mr Biswas, di V.S. Naipaul
- How Democracies Die, di Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt
- In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confrons History, di Mitch Landrieu
- Long Walk to Freedom, di Nelson Mandela
- The New Geography of Jobs, di Enrico Moretti
- The Return, di Hisham Matar
- Things Fall Apart, di Chinua Achebe
- Warlight, di Michael Ondaatje
- Why Liberalism Failed, di Patric Deneed
- The World As It Is, di Ben Rhodes