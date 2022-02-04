Icona app
TV

Sanremo 2022: il testo di Baby One More Time, la cover di Emma con Francesca Michielin al Festival

Qual è il testo di Baby One More Time, la cover cantata da Emma con Francesca Michielin nel corso della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022? Di seguito tutte le parole:

Oh baby, baby
Oh baby, baby
Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know
That something wasn’t right here?
Oh baby, baby, I shouldn’t have let you go
And now you’re out of sight, yeah
Show me how you want it to be
Tell me, baby, ‘cause I need to know now, oh, because
My loneliness is killing me (And I)
I must confess I still believe (Still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time
Oh baby, baby, the reason I breathe is you
Boy, you got me blinded
Oh pretty baby, there’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
It’s not the way I planned it
Show me how you want it to be
Tell me, baby, ‘cause I need to know now, oh, because
My loneliness is killing me (And I)
I must confess I still believe (Still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time
Oh baby, baby
Oh baby, baby
Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know?
Oh pretty baby, I shouldn’t have let you go
I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now
Don’t you know I still believe
That you will be here and give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time
My loneliness is killing me (And I)
I must confess I still believe (Still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time
I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now
Don’t you know I still believe?
That you will be here and give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time

Programma serata Cover

Qual è il programma (scaletta) della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 in onda su Rai 1? I 25 artisti si esibiscono da soli o con altri su brani italiani o stranieri degli anni ’60 ’70, ’80, ’90 (votano tutte le giurie: il Televoto pesa per il 34 per cento).

Anton Filippo Ferrari
Nato a Roma il 28 aprile 1987. Giornalista dal 2014. Professionista dal 2016. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO e produzione news.
