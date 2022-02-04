Sanremo 2022: il testo di Baby One More Time, la cover di Emma con Francesca Michielin al Festival

Qual è il testo di Baby One More Time, la cover cantata da Emma con Francesca Michielin nel corso della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2022? Di seguito tutte le parole:

Oh baby, baby

Oh baby, baby

Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know

That something wasn’t right here?

Oh baby, baby, I shouldn’t have let you go

And now you’re out of sight, yeah

Show me how you want it to be

Tell me, baby, ‘cause I need to know now, oh, because

My loneliness is killing me (And I)

I must confess I still believe (Still believe)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time

Oh baby, baby, the reason I breathe is you

Boy, you got me blinded

Oh pretty baby, there’s nothing that I wouldn’t do

It’s not the way I planned it

Show me how you want it to be

Tell me, baby, ‘cause I need to know now, oh, because

My loneliness is killing me (And I)

I must confess I still believe (Still believe)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time

Oh baby, baby

Oh baby, baby

Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know?

Oh pretty baby, I shouldn’t have let you go

I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now

Don’t you know I still believe

That you will be here and give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time

My loneliness is killing me (And I)

I must confess I still believe (Still believe)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time

I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now

Don’t you know I still believe?

That you will be here and give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time

Programma serata Cover

Qual è il programma (scaletta) della serata Cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 in onda su Rai 1? I 25 artisti si esibiscono da soli o con altri su brani italiani o stranieri degli anni ’60 ’70, ’80, ’90 (votano tutte le giurie: il Televoto pesa per il 34 per cento).