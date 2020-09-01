Kate Middleton incanta tutti con abito Zara da 11 euro: il video

Ancora una volta Kate Middleton ha dimostrato che la classe non si compra: sfoggiando un nuovo abito firmato Zara, acquistato alla modica cifra di 10 sterline (ossia 11 euro), la duchessa di Cambridge ha conquistato tutti.
Kate ha esibito l’abito in un video postato sull’account Instagram di Kensington Palace. Secondo People, si tratta del vestito più cheap in assoluto indossato dalla Duchessa di Cambridge.
Ancora una volta Kate dimostra che si può essere impeccabili senza dover spendere cifre considerevoli per vestirsi. Kate, in collegamento video con la commissione del contest fotografico Hold Still, ha indossato un maxidress riconosciuto dal web come un modello del colosso del fast fashion, il capo è stato ribassato di ben 50 sterline, quindi un vero affare.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Introducing the #HoldStill2020 judging panel: – The Duchess of Cambridge – Director of @NationalPortraitGallery, Nicholas Cullinan – Writer and poet, Lemn Sissay MBE (@sissaylemn) – Chief Nursing Officer for England, Ruth May – 2018 Portrait of Britain Winner, Maryam Wahid (@MaryamWb) From the 31,598 submissions, these amazing judges have chosen one hundred images that will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition – which will launch on Monday 14th September. “I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part. And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.” – The Duchess of Cambridge
È facile ipotizzare che l’abito, come già accaduto per altri look cheap della Duchessa, andrà sold out nei vari store Zara. Sebbene nel filmato non si veda interamente, il vestito è molto versatile e adatto ad ogni tipo di fisico grazie anche alla “strategica” fascia in vita e all’ampio spacco. Ha piccoli inserti in pizzo e ha il pregio di essere realizzato per il 50% in viscosa, un materiale naturale, eco-sostenibile.