Elefantessa uccisa da un ananas pieno di petardi, gli emozionanti disegni degli artisti per renderle omaggio

Ha provocato sdegno e tristezza a livello mondiale la storia dell’elefantessa incinta morta in India, uccisa da un ananas riempito di petardi. Una storia così triste da aver commosso tantissime persone, compresi artisti e persone che, semplicemente, attraverso illustrazioni e disegni hanno voluto omaggiare il ricordo della pachiderma che avrebbe dato alla luce un cucciolo nell’arco dei prossimi 18 mesi. Non è chiaro se l’ananas sia stato dato di proposito all’elefantessa come gesto di vile cattiveria o se si sia trattato di un tragico incidente (visto che il frutto riempito di petardi pare sia utilizzato come trappola per i cinghiali), ma in ogni caso l’animale è morto in seguito alle ferite riportate e tra atroci sofferenze.

Qui di seguito i disegni e le opere di alcuni artisti, postate sui social, che hanno voluto ricordare l’elefantessa:

Who said literacy Rate of Kerala is 100% #RIPHumanity pic.twitter.com/ld6wNyYF2e — Abhijeet Kashyap🇮🇳 (@Heyabhijeet) June 3, 2020

Leggi anche:

In India un elefante è morto dopo aver mangiato un ananas riempito di petardi

Potrebbero interessarti "Ecco come far scomparire un cadavere": la testimonianza shock sul caso Maddie Madagascar, ministra ordina lecca lecca per 2 milioni di dollari: “Rimedio contro Coronavirus”. Licenziata Proteste Floyd, 18enne ripulisce le strade: premiato con un’auto e una borsa di studio per il college