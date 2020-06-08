Elefantessa uccisa da un ananas pieno di petardi, gli emozionanti disegni degli artisti per renderle omaggio

Ha provocato sdegno e tristezza a livello mondiale la storia dell’elefantessa incinta morta in India, uccisa da un ananas riempito di petardi. Una storia così triste da aver commosso tantissime persone, compresi artisti e persone che, semplicemente, attraverso illustrazioni e disegni hanno voluto omaggiare il ricordo della pachiderma che avrebbe dato alla luce un cucciolo nell’arco dei prossimi 18 mesi. Non è chiaro se l’ananas sia stato dato di proposito all’elefantessa come gesto di vile cattiveria o se si sia trattato di un tragico incidente (visto che il frutto riempito di petardi pare sia utilizzato come trappola per i cinghiali), ma in ogni caso l’animale è morto in seguito alle ferite riportate e tra atroci sofferenze.
Qui di seguito i disegni e le opere di alcuni artisti, postate sui social, che hanno voluto ricordare l’elefantessa:
😣 #kerala #keralaelephants #keralaforest #human #babyelephants #doodlemuni #funchershop #bangalore #keralaartist
They say ELEPHANT stands for ● Good Luck ●Wisdom and ●Serenity and Mother’s are only the one who does not care about herself because she’s always busy taking care of you. The most beautiful scene in the world is to become pregnant in life of every living species. But some Humans are not happy with it. What matter’s to human is their ego and their happiness. “Happiness does means Money” When a human women is pregnant she’s taken good care with good foods and many goods; but what was her fault, ?? •Was it because she was Pregnant?? •Was it because she wanted to fed her baby inside her womb. •or Was it because human had become blind because of their ego’s and happiness. Have now human’s become Devil. Will I be able to here all good news some day?? Would there be a day with no crimes just Love?? Would there be a day where killing animal’s will totally be Stopped?? Or is it NIL possibility?? #ashamedofbeinghuman #nohumanity #elephant #justiceforelephant #india #kerela #humble
Death of humanity 💔#Elephant #EveryLifeMatters pic.twitter.com/J94GotFUSS
— Arvind Dharnia (@DharniaArvind) June 3, 2020
Who said literacy Rate of Kerala is 100% #RIPHumanity pic.twitter.com/ld6wNyYF2e
— Abhijeet Kashyap🇮🇳 (@Heyabhijeet) June 3, 2020
Really sad about the tragic incident. But I have been a victim of misinterpreting facts. My apologies for that. The recent news about an individual intentionally feeding an elephant a pineapple with explosives is not exactly a correct fact. The crackers were kept to keep the wild boars away from destroying crops and also affect other animals as well. I hope this reaches to everyone who had been misinformed earlier before spreading any false information and judgements. . . #art #illustration #elephant #elephantcruelty #kerela #riphumanity
She Did A Mistake,🐘 She Believed Humans. As A Human I Am Sorry 🙏 Heartbreaking Incident😭 #justiceforelephant #justiceforkeralaelephant #elephant #pregnantelephant #riphumanity #saveanimals #savewildlife #creative #creativedrawing #art #kerala #kartartist #sketch #drawing #artistic #elephantdeath #artfeature #insta #trending #youtube #ganesh #shameonhumanity #humanityisdead #sketchbook #charcoaldrawing #artist #creativedrawing
RIP Humanity 😣 Sorry girl we lost you and your baby. You’re humble even after that incident. Really sorry my dear girl. You thought that he was offering you food for hunger and you didn’t know about the crackers placed inside the pineapple. RIP #riphumanity #riphumanity😢 #kerala #elephant #died #sorry #rip
