Una notte al museo 2: il cast (attori) del film su Italia 1

Qual è il cast (attori) di Una notte al museo 2 (Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian), film del 2009 diretto da Shawn Levy in onda su Italia 1? Di seguito l’elenco degli attori con i rispettivi ruoli:

Ben Stiller: Larry Daley

Amy Adams: Amelia Earhart

Owen Wilson: Jedediah Smith

Hank Azaria: Kahmunrah

Bill Hader: Generale George Armstrong Custer

Robin Williams: Teddy Roosevelt

Christopher Guest: Ivan il Terribile

Alain Chabat: Napoleone Bonaparte

Jon Bernthal: Al Capone

Jay Baruchel: marinaio Joey Motorola

Rami Malek: Ahkmenrah

Steve Coogan: Gaio Ottavio

Ricky Gervais: Dr. McPhee

Jake Cherry: Nick Daley

Thomas Lennon: Wilbur Wright

Robert Ben Garant: Orville Wright

Patrick Gallagher: Attila l’Unno

Mizuo Peck: Sacagawea

Pierfrancesco Favino: Cristoforo Colombo

Jonah Hill: Brandòn

Ed Helms: Ed

Keith Powell: aviatore #1

Craig Robinson: aviatore #2

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il cast (attori) di Una notte al museo 2, ma dove vederlo in diretta tv e live streaming? Il film, come detto, va in onda stasera – venerdì 22 novembre 2024 – alle ore 21,20 su Italia 1. Non solo tv. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma grautita Mediaset Infinity.