Ultimo aggiornamento ore 17:43
TV
TV

Una notte al museo 2: il cast (attori) del film su Italia 1

di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Una notte al museo 2: il cast (attori) del film su Italia 1

Qual è il cast (attori) di Una notte al museo 2 (Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian), film del 2009 diretto da Shawn Levy in onda su Italia 1? Di seguito l’elenco degli attori con i rispettivi ruoli:

  • Ben Stiller: Larry Daley
  • Amy Adams: Amelia Earhart
  • Owen Wilson: Jedediah Smith
  • Hank Azaria: Kahmunrah
  • Bill Hader: Generale George Armstrong Custer
  • Robin Williams: Teddy Roosevelt
  • Christopher Guest: Ivan il Terribile
  • Alain Chabat: Napoleone Bonaparte
  • Jon Bernthal: Al Capone
  • Jay Baruchel: marinaio Joey Motorola
  • Rami Malek: Ahkmenrah
  • Steve Coogan: Gaio Ottavio
  • Ricky Gervais: Dr. McPhee
  • Jake Cherry: Nick Daley
  • Thomas Lennon: Wilbur Wright
  • Robert Ben Garant: Orville Wright
  • Patrick Gallagher: Attila l’Unno
  • Mizuo Peck: Sacagawea
  • Pierfrancesco Favino: Cristoforo Colombo
  • Jonah Hill: Brandòn
  • Ed Helms: Ed
  • Keith Powell: aviatore #1
  • Craig Robinson: aviatore #2

Streaming e tv

Abbiamo visto il cast (attori) di Una notte al museo 2, ma dove vederlo in diretta tv e live streaming? Il film, come detto, va in onda stasera – venerdì 22 novembre 2024 – alle ore 21,20 su Italia 1. Non solo tv. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma grautita Mediaset Infinity.

Anton Filippo Ferrari
Giornalista dal 2014. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO ma non solo.
Ricerca