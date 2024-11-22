TV
Una notte al museo 2: il cast (attori) del film su Italia 1
Qual è il cast (attori) di Una notte al museo 2 (Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian), film del 2009 diretto da Shawn Levy in onda su Italia 1? Di seguito l’elenco degli attori con i rispettivi ruoli:
- Ben Stiller: Larry Daley
- Amy Adams: Amelia Earhart
- Owen Wilson: Jedediah Smith
- Hank Azaria: Kahmunrah
- Bill Hader: Generale George Armstrong Custer
- Robin Williams: Teddy Roosevelt
- Christopher Guest: Ivan il Terribile
- Alain Chabat: Napoleone Bonaparte
- Jon Bernthal: Al Capone
- Jay Baruchel: marinaio Joey Motorola
- Rami Malek: Ahkmenrah
- Steve Coogan: Gaio Ottavio
- Ricky Gervais: Dr. McPhee
- Jake Cherry: Nick Daley
- Thomas Lennon: Wilbur Wright
- Robert Ben Garant: Orville Wright
- Patrick Gallagher: Attila l’Unno
- Mizuo Peck: Sacagawea
- Pierfrancesco Favino: Cristoforo Colombo
- Jonah Hill: Brandòn
- Ed Helms: Ed
- Keith Powell: aviatore #1
- Craig Robinson: aviatore #2
Streaming e tv
Abbiamo visto il cast (attori) di Una notte al museo 2, ma dove vederlo in diretta tv e live streaming? Il film, come detto, va in onda stasera – venerdì 22 novembre 2024 – alle ore 21,20 su Italia 1. Non solo tv. Sarà possibile seguirlo anche in live streaming tramite la piattaforma grautita Mediaset Infinity.