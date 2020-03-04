Pretty Woman: la colonna sonora del film
PRETTY WOMAN COLONNA SONORA – Questa sera, mercoledì 4 marzo, su Rai 1 va in onda il film del 1990 Pretty Woman. Commedia romantica famosissima che per decenni ha emozionato milioni di persone. Una storia resa ancor più magica dalla strepitosa colonna sonora, dalle canzoni e della musica scelte dal regista (Garry Marshall) per il suo film. Ma vediamo insieme la colonna sonora di Pretty Woman.
La colonna sonora del film riprende la canzone del 1964 Oh, Pretty Woman di Roy Orbison, che ha ispirato il titolo del film. Il sottofondo musicale è stato composto da James Newton Howard. Intitolata He Sleeps / Love Theme, questa composizione per pianoforte è ispirata a Racing in the Street di Bruce Springsteen. Nel film sono presenti poi altre canzoni. Eccole:
- Wild Women Do – Natalie Cole
- Fame ’90 – David Bowie
- King Of Wishful Thinking – Go West
- Tangled – Jane Wiedlin
- It Must Have Been Love – Roxette
- Life In Detail – Robert Palmer
- No Explanation – Peter Cetera
- Real Wild Child (Wild One) – Christopher Otcasek
- Fallen – Lauren Wood
- Show Me Your Soul – Red Hot Chili Peppers
Il testo di Pretty Woman
Di seguito il testo della canzone principale del film in onda stasera su Rai 1:
Pretty woman, walking down the street
Pretty woman, the kind I like to meet
Pretty woman
I don’t believe you, you’re not the truth
No one could look as good as you
Mercy
Pretty woman, won’t you pardon me?
Pretty woman, I couldn’t help but see
Pretty woman
Then you look lovely as can be
Are you lonely just like me?
Wow
Pretty woman, stop a while
Pretty woman, talk a while
Pretty woman, gave your smile to me
Pretty woman, yeah yeah yeah
Pretty woman, look my way
Pretty woman, say you’ll stay with me
‘Cause I need you, I’ll treat you right
Come with me baby, be mine tonight
Pretty woman, don’t walk on by
Pretty woman, don’t make me cry
Pretty woman, don’t walk away, hey, okay
If that’s the way it must be, okay
I guess I’ll go on home, it’s late
There’ll be tomorrow night, but wait
What do I see
Is she walking back to me
Yeah, she’s walking back to me
Oh, oh, pretty woman
Avete voglia di rivivere le emozioni vissute con questo film. Appuntamento dunque a stasera, 4 marzo, alle ore 21,20 su Rai 1.
