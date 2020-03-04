Pretty Woman: la colonna sonora del film

PRETTY WOMAN COLONNA SONORA – Questa sera, mercoledì 4 marzo, su Rai 1 va in onda il film del 1990 Pretty Woman. Commedia romantica famosissima che per decenni ha emozionato milioni di persone. Una storia resa ancor più magica dalla strepitosa colonna sonora, dalle canzoni e della musica scelte dal regista (Garry Marshall) per il suo film. Ma vediamo insieme la colonna sonora di Pretty Woman.

La colonna sonora del film riprende la canzone del 1964 Oh, Pretty Woman di Roy Orbison, che ha ispirato il titolo del film. Il sottofondo musicale è stato composto da James Newton Howard. Intitolata He Sleeps / Love Theme, questa composizione per pianoforte è ispirata a Racing in the Street di Bruce Springsteen. Nel film sono presenti poi altre canzoni. Eccole:

Wild Women Do – Natalie Cole

Fame ’90 – David Bowie

King Of Wishful Thinking – Go West

Tangled – Jane Wiedlin

It Must Have Been Love – Roxette

Life In Detail – Robert Palmer

No Explanation – Peter Cetera

Real Wild Child (Wild One) – Christopher Otcasek

Fallen – Lauren Wood

Show Me Your Soul – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Il testo di Pretty Woman

Di seguito il testo della canzone principale del film in onda stasera su Rai 1:

Pretty woman, walking down the street

Pretty woman, the kind I like to meet

Pretty woman

I don’t believe you, you’re not the truth

No one could look as good as you

Mercy

Pretty woman, won’t you pardon me?

Pretty woman, I couldn’t help but see

Pretty woman

Then you look lovely as can be

Are you lonely just like me?

Wow

Pretty woman, stop a while

Pretty woman, talk a while

Pretty woman, gave your smile to me

Pretty woman, yeah yeah yeah

Pretty woman, look my way

Pretty woman, say you’ll stay with me

‘Cause I need you, I’ll treat you right

Come with me baby, be mine tonight

Pretty woman, don’t walk on by

Pretty woman, don’t make me cry

Pretty woman, don’t walk away, hey, okay

If that’s the way it must be, okay

I guess I’ll go on home, it’s late

There’ll be tomorrow night, but wait

What do I see

Is she walking back to me

Yeah, she’s walking back to me

Oh, oh, pretty woman

Avete voglia di rivivere le emozioni vissute con questo film. Appuntamento dunque a stasera, 4 marzo, alle ore 21,20 su Rai 1.

