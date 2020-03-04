HomePoliticaEsteriCronacaOpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiWorkshopNewsletter
HomePoliticaEsteriCronacaOpinioniEconomiaAmbienteSondaggiMilanoTVSportSpettacoliCostumeGossipLotterieOroscopoCinemaStasera in tvCalcioSerie ALavoroPensioniMeteoSaluteCucinaTecnologiaViaggiWorkshopNewsletter
Immagine autore
Lucarelli
Immagine autore
Telese
Immagine autore
Gambino
Immagine autore
Mentana
Immagine autore
Revelli
Immagine autore
Serafini
Immagine autore
Cavalli
Immagine autore
Tosa
Immagine autore
Salamida
HomeSpettacoliTV

Pretty Woman: la colonna sonora e le canzoni del film

Di Anton Filippo Ferrari
Pubblicato il 4 Mar. 2020 alle 17:54
0
Immagine di copertina

Pretty Woman: la colonna sonora del film

PRETTY WOMAN COLONNA SONORA – Questa sera, mercoledì 4 marzo, su Rai 1 va in onda il film del 1990 Pretty Woman. Commedia romantica famosissima che per decenni ha emozionato milioni di persone. Una storia resa ancor più magica dalla strepitosa colonna sonora, dalle canzoni e della musica scelte dal regista (Garry Marshall) per il suo film. Ma vediamo insieme la colonna sonora di Pretty Woman.

La colonna sonora del film riprende la canzone del 1964 Oh, Pretty Woman di Roy Orbison, che ha ispirato il titolo del film. Il sottofondo musicale è stato composto da James Newton Howard. Intitolata He Sleeps / Love Theme, questa composizione per pianoforte è ispirata a Racing in the Street di Bruce Springsteen. Nel film sono presenti poi altre canzoni. Eccole:

  • Wild Women Do – Natalie Cole
  • Fame ’90 – David Bowie
  • King Of Wishful Thinking – Go West
  • Tangled – Jane Wiedlin
  • It Must Have Been Love – Roxette
  • Life In Detail – Robert Palmer
  • No Explanation – Peter Cetera
  • Real Wild Child (Wild One) – Christopher Otcasek
  • Fallen – Lauren Wood
  • Show Me Your Soul – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Il testo di Pretty Woman

Di seguito il testo della canzone principale del film in onda stasera su Rai 1:

Pretty woman, walking down the street
Pretty woman, the kind I like to meet
Pretty woman
I don’t believe you, you’re not the truth
No one could look as good as you
Mercy
Pretty woman, won’t you pardon me?
Pretty woman, I couldn’t help but see
Pretty woman
Then you look lovely as can be
Are you lonely just like me?
Wow
Pretty woman, stop a while
Pretty woman, talk a while
Pretty woman, gave your smile to me
Pretty woman, yeah yeah yeah
Pretty woman, look my way
Pretty woman, say you’ll stay with me
‘Cause I need you, I’ll treat you right
Come with me baby, be mine tonight
Pretty woman, don’t walk on by
Pretty woman, don’t make me cry
Pretty woman, don’t walk away, hey, okay
If that’s the way it must be, okay
I guess I’ll go on home, it’s late
There’ll be tomorrow night, but wait
What do I see
Is she walking back to me
Yeah, she’s walking back to me
Oh, oh, pretty woman

Avete voglia di rivivere le emozioni vissute con questo film. Appuntamento dunque a stasera, 4 marzo, alle ore 21,20 su Rai 1.

TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DAL MONDO DELLO SPETTACOLO

Potrebbero interessarti
Pretty Woman: le frasi celebri del film
Pretty Woman, trama e cast del classico con Julia Roberts
La fabbrica di cioccolato: trama, cast, streaming e trailer sul film con Johnny Depp
0
Autore
Anton Filippo Ferrari
Nato a Roma il 28 aprile 1987. Giornalista dal 2014. Professionista dal 2016. Ha lavorato per testate giornalistiche on line, televisive e radiofoniche. Su TPI si occupa di SEO e produzione news.
Accesso

Se non ricordi la tua password o in precedenza usavi un account social (Facebook, Google) per accedere, richiedi una nuova password.

Ricerca