Il Pesce Pene è commestibile: in Asia se lo mangiano | VIDEO
Il Pesce Pene che ha invaso la spiaggia della California è commestibile. In Giappone, Cina e Corea è infatti un piatto molto ricercato.
Comunemente chiamato Pesce Pene per la sua forma fallica, la creatura marina è in realtà un tipo di verme il cui nome scientifico è Urechis unicinctus.
I vermi marini che ricordano l’organo riproduttivo maschile vengono mangiati in Corea, in alcune zone del Giappone e della Cina. Su YouTube diversi video mostrano il Pesce Pene servito crudo che ancora si contorce prima di essere divorato.
Nella cucina cinese, invece, viene solitamente soffritto con verdure, oppure essiccato e ridotto in polvere, usato come condimento.
Dopo una serie di forti tempeste che hanno colpito il nord della California, su una spiaggia a nord di San Francisco sono stati ritrovati migliaia di Pesci Pene, le cui foto sono state diffuse dalla rivista scientifica Bay Nature.
SHOOK 😳 Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈🌊 A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. 🏖 Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. 🙃 . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (📸: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)
