I pesci pene riversati sulla spiaggia: foto

Dopo una serie di forti tempeste che hanno colpito il nord della California, su una spiaggia a nord di San Francisco sono state ritrovate migliaia di creature rosa, pulsanti e a forma fallica. Si tratta di vermi marini, comunemente chiamati “Pesci pene“.

Le foto diffuse dalla rivista scientifica Bay Nature mostrano una distesa di pesci pene riversati sulla spiaggia Drakes Beach. Queste vermi marini in genere si nascondono sotto la sabbia, ma le recenti tempeste hanno spazzato via gli strati di sabbia appunto, lasciandoli esposti.

Come si vede dalle immagini, i gabbiani si divertono a divorare i pesci pene, così come le lontre, gli squali e le razze. Ma il pesce pene è anche una prelibatezza per gli esseri umani. L’animale marino viene mangiato crudo in Giappone e soprattutto in Corea. Nella cucina cinese, invece, viene soffritto con verdure, oppure essiccato e ridotto in polvere, usato come condimento.