EMMY AWARDS 2019 NOMINATION – L’Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha finalmente reso note le nomination della 71esima edizione degli Emmy Awards, il più prestigioso premio televisivo americano.
Un’edizione che ha visto il trionfo sin dalle nomination di una serie televisiva: Game of Thrones ci ha salutato con l’ottava stagione, ma le nomination hanno già dimostrato l’apprezzamento del pubblico conferendole (tra candidature maggiori e minori nell’arco dell’anno) ben 32 nomine.
Vediamo di seguito l’elenco dei nominati.
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Emmy Awards 2019 nomination | MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House Of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Emmy Awards 2019 nomination | GUEST STAR FEMMINILE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
- Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
GUEST STAR MASCHILE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Michael Angarana, This Is Us
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
- Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
- Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
Emmy Awards 2019 nomination | MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Emmy Awards 2019 nomination | MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Emmy Awards 2019 nomination | ATTRICE GUEST IN UNA COMEDY
- Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
- Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
- Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
ATTORE GUEST IN UNA COMEDY
- Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
- Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Peter MacNicol, Veep
- John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
- Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
- Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Emmy Awards 2019 | MIGLIOR SERIE LIMITATA
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
MIGLIOR FILM PER LA TV
- Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
- Brexit
- Deadwood: The Movie
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Hervé
Emmy Awards 2019 nomination | MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TV
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TV
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Emmy Awards 2019 nomination | MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Michael K Williams, When They See Us
Riuscirà Game of Thrones a battere l’ennesimo record? La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 22 settembre 2019.