Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | Ecco tutte le partite | Giornate | Date
Giovedì 13 giugno 2019 è stato sorteggiato il calendario della stagione 2019-2020 di Premier League. Il campionato inglese, dopo la vittoria all’ultima giornata di quest’anno del Manchester City, riparte garantendo il solito, grandissimo spettacolo. Stavolta con la partecipazione del VAR, che finalmente approda anche in Inghilterra.
Ad aprire le danze della nuova stagione sarà il Liverpool, fresco di vittoria nell’ultima edizione della Champions League: la squadra di Jurgen Klopp scenderà in campo per la prima giornata venerdì 9 agosto, alle 21, contro il Norwich.
La Premier League 2019 2020 parte però soprattutto con un big match: quello tra Manchester United e Chelsea del 10 agosto. Come di consueto, inoltre, il 26 dicembre sarà tempo di Boxing Day.
Ecco tutto il calendario completo della Premier:
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | Tutte le giornate
Di seguito, tutte le 38 giornate della Premier League 2019 2020.
1a GIORNATA
Liverpool v Norwich City (venerdi 9 agosto, ore 21.00)
West Ham v Man City (sabato 10 agosto, ore 13.30)
AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United (ore 13.30)
Burnley v Southampton (ore 13.30)
Crystal Palace v Everton (ore 13.30)
Leicester City v Wolves (ore 13.30)
Watford v Brighton (ore 13.30)
Tottenham v Aston Villa (ore 18.30)
Newcastle United v Arsenal (domenica 10 agosto, ore 15.00)
Man Utd v Chelsea (ore 17.30)
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 2a GIORNATA (17 agosto)
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leicester City
Everton v Watford
Man City v Spurs
Norwich City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Wolves v Man Utd
3a GIORNATA (24 agosto)
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Southampton
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Newcastle United
Watford v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
4a GIORNATA (31 agosto)
Arsenal v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolves
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Watford
Southampton v Man Utd
West Ham v Norwich City
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 5a GIORNATA (14 settembre)
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brighton v Burnley
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Leicester City
Norwich City v Man City
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Chelsea
6a GIORNATA (21 settembre)
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Burnley v Norwich City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Spurs
Man City v Watford
Newcastle United v Brighton
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Man Utd
7a GIORNATA (28 settembre)
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Aston Villa v Burnley
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Everton v Man City
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Arsenal
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 8a GIORNATA (5 ottobre)
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man City v Wolves
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Sheffield United
West Ham v Crystal Palace
9a GIORNATA (19 ottobre)
AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Brighton
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v West Ham
Leicester City v Burnley
Man Utd v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Watford
Wolves v Southampton
10a GIORNATA (26 ottobre)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Chelsea
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Wolves
Norwich City v Man Utd
Southampton v Leicester City
Watford v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Sheffield United
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 11a GIORNATA (2 novembre)
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brighton v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Burnley
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham v Newcastle United
12a GIORNATA (9 novembre)
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Norwich City v Watford
Southampton v Everton
Spurs v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
13a GIORNATA (23 novembre)
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Norwich City
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Man Utd
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Spurs
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 14a GIORNATA (30 novembre)
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v West Ham
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Brighton
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Man City
Norwich City v Arsenal
Southampton v Watford
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Sheffield United
15a GIORNATA (3-4 dicembre)
Arsenal v Brighton (martedì 3 dicembre, ore 20.45)
Burnley v Man City (ore 20.45)
Leicester City v Watford (ore 20.45)
Sheffield United v Newcastle United (ore 20.45)
Wolves v West Ham (ore 20.45)
Man Utd v Spurs (ore 21.00)
Chelsea v Aston Villa (mercoledì 4 dicembre, ore 20.45)
Southampton v Norwich City (ore 20.45)
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth (ore 21.00)
Liverpool v Everton (ore 21.00)
16a GIORNATA (7 dicembre)
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Wolves
Everton v Chelsea
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle United v Southampton
Norwich City v Sheffield United
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Arsenal
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 17a GIORNATA (14 dicembre)
Arsenal v Man City
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Leicester City v Norwich City
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Everton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Spurs
18a GIORNATA (21 dicembre)
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brighton v Sheffield United
Everton v Arsenal
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea
Watford v Man Utd
West Ham v Liverpool
19a GIORNATA (26 dicembre)
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Burnley
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Watford
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Man City
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 20a GIORNATA (28 dicembre)
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Everton
Norwich City v Spurs
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Watford v Aston Villa
West Ham v Leicester City
21a GIORNATA (1 gennaio 2020)
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man City v Everton
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Norwich City v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v Wolves
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
22a GIORNATA (11 gennaio 2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Watford
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Man Utd v Norwich City
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Liverpool
Wolves v Newcastle United
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 23a GIORNATA (18 gennaio 2020)
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Leicester City
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Wolves
Watford v Spurs
West Ham v Everton
24a GIORNATA (21-22 gennaio 2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton (martedì 21 gennaio, ore 20.45)
Aston Villa v Watford (ore 20.45)
Everton v Newcastle United (ore 20.45)
Leicester City v West Ham (ore 20.45)
Sheffield United v Man City (ore 20.45)
Wolves v Liverpool (ore 20.45)
Man Utd v Burnley (ore 21.00)
Chelsea v Arsenal (mercoledì 22 gennaio, ore 20.45)
Spurs v Norwich City (ore 20.45)
Crystal Palace v Southampton (ore 21.00)
25a GIORNATA (1 febbraio 2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Spurs v Man City
Watford v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 26a GIORNATA (8-15 febbraio 2020)
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Watford
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v West Ham
Norwich City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v Leicester City
27a GIORNATA (22 febbraio 2020)
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Man City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Watford
Sheffield United v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Norwich City
28a GIORNATA (29 febbraio 2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man Utd
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Burnley
Norwich City v Leicester City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 29a GIORNATA (7 marzo 2020)
Arsenal v West Ham
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Man City
Sheffield United v Norwich City
Southampton v Newcastle United
Wolves v Brighton
30a GIORNATA (14 marzo 2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Liverpool
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Norwich City v Southampton
Spurs v Man Utd
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham v Wolves
31a GIORNATA (21 marzo 2020)
Burnley v Watford
Chelsea v Man City
Leicester City v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 32a GIORNATA (4 aprile 2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Man City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Spurs
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Chelsea
33a GIORNATA (11 aprile 2020)
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
34a GIORNATA (18 aprile 2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham v Burnley
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 35a GIORNATA (25 aprile 2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Man City
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Utd v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
36a GIORNATA (2 maggio 2020)
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
37a GIORNATA (9 maggio 2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Man City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Premier League 2019 2020 calendario | 38a GIORNATA (17 maggio 2020)
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa