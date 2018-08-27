Ciao, Dashboard Logout
Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018: tutti i film del Festival
TPI
di Redazione TPI
FILM MOSTRA DEL CINEMA VENEZIA 2018 – Tutti i titoli del Festival di Venezia 2018: i film e i registi in concorso e fuori concorso, con segnalati in rosso i film degli italiani che si susseguiranno ul red carpet del Lido.

> QUI TUTTO LO SPECIALE SUL FESTIVAL

Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Il concorso ufficiale

I film in concorso alla Mostra del Cinema, annunciati dal direttore Alberto Barbera sono:

  • The Mountain, Rick Alverson
  • Doubles Vies, Olivier Assayas
  • The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard
  • First Man, Damien Chazelle
  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Ethan e Joel Cohen
  • Vox Lux, Brady Corbet
  • Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
  • 22 July, Paul Greengrass
  • Suspiria, Luca Guadagnino > QUI TUTTO QUELLO CHE C’E’ DA SAPERE SUL REMAKE DI DARIO ARGENTO
  • Werk Ohne Autor, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
  • The Nightingale, Jennifer Kent
  • The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Peterloo, Mike Leigh
  • Capri-Revolution, Mario Martone
  • What you gonna do when the world’s on fire, Roberto Minervini
  • Napszállta (Sunset), Nemes Jeles László
  • Fréres Ennemis, David Oelhoffen
  • Nuestro Tiempo, Carlos Reygadas
  • At Eternity’s Gate, Julian Schabel
  • Acusada, Gonzalo Tobal
  • Zan (Killing), Shinya Tsukamoto

Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Fuori concorso

Per la categoria Fiction

  • Una storia senza nome, Roberto Andò
  • Les Estivants, Valerla Bruni Tedeschi
  • A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper
  • Mi Obra Maestra, Gastòn Duprat
  • A Tramway in Jerusalem, Amos Gitai
  • Un Peuple et Son Roi, Pierre Schoeller
  • La Quietud, Pablo Trapero
  • Dragged Across Concrete, S. Craig Zahler
  • Ying (Shadow), Zhang Yimou

Per la categoria Non-Fiction

  • A Letter to a Friend in Gaza, Amos Gitai
  • Aquarela, Victor Kossakovsky
  • El pepe. Una vida suprema, Emir Kusturica
  • Process, Sergei Loznitsa
  • Carmine Street Guitars, Ron Mann
  • ISIS, Tomorrow. The lost soul of Mosul, Francesca Mannocchi, Alessio Romenzi
  • American Dharma, Errol Morris
  • Introduzione all’oscuro, Gastòn Solnicki
  • 1938 Diversi, Giorgio Treves
  • Ni de Lian (Your Face), Tsai Ming-liang
  • Monrovia, Indiana, Frederick Wiseman

Per la categoria Eventi Speciali

  • They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, Morgan Neville
  • The Other Side of the Wind, Orson Welles

Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Le proiezioni speciali

Le proiezioni speciali

Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Categoria Orizzonti

La categoria Orizzonti:

  • Sulla mia pelle, Alessio Cremonini > QUI TUTTO QUELLO CHE C’E’ DA SAPERE SUL FILM SU CUCCHI
  • Manta Ray, Phuttiphong Aroonpheing
  • Soni, Ivan Ayr
  • The river, Emir Baigazin
  • La noche de 12 anos, Alvaro Brechner
  • Deslembro, Flavia Castro
  • The announcement, Mahmut Fazil Coskun
  • Un giorno all’improvviso, Ciro D’Emilio
  • Charlie Says, Mary Harron
  • Amanda, Mikhael Hers
  • The day I lost my shadow, Soudade Kaadan
  • L’Enkas, Sarah Marx
  • The man who surprised everyone, Merkulova
  • Memories of my body, Garin Nugroho
  • As I Lay dying, Mostafa Sayyari
  • La profezia dell’Armadillo, Emanuele Scaringi
  • Stripped, Yaron Shani
  • Jinpa, Pema Tseden
  • Tel Aviv on fire, Sameh Zoa

Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Venezia Classics

La categoria Venezia Classics:

  • Essi vivono, John Carpenter
  • Il portiere di notte, Liliana Cavani
  • La città nuda, Jules Dassin
  • Brick and Mirror, Ebrahim Golestan
  • La strada della vergogna, Kenji Mizoguchi
  • Il posto, Ermanno Olmi
  • L’anno scorso a Marienbad, Alain Resnais
  • Il luogo senza limiti, Arturo Ripstein
  • Desideri nel sole, Jacques Rozier
  • L’ascesa, Larisa Shepitko
  • Contratto per uccidere, Don Siegel
  • I gangsters, Robert Siodmak
  • La notte di San Lorenzo, Paolo e Vittorio Taviani
  • La volpe folle, Tomu Uchida
  • Morte a Venezia, Luchino Visconti
  • Nulla sul serio, William A. Wellman
  • A qualcuno piace caldo, Billy Wilder

I documentari Venezia Classics

  • The great buster, Peter Bogdanovich
  • Woman making film: a new road movie through cinema, Mark Cousin
  • Humberto Mauro, André di mauro
  • Living the light, Robby Muller, Claire Pijman
  • 24/25 il fotogramma in più, Rolandi e Pontiggia
  • Nice girls don’t stay for breakfast, Bruce Webber
  • Friedkin Uncut, Francesco Zippel

Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Sconfini

  • Blood Kin, Ramin Bahrani
  • Il banchiere anarchico, Giulio Base
  • Il ragazzo più felice del mondo, Gipi
  • Arrivederci Saigon, Wilma Labate
  • Tree of Life (extedend cut), Terrence Malick
  • L’heure de la sortie, Sébastien Marnier
  • Magi Lantern, Amin Naderi
  • Camorra, Francesco Patierno