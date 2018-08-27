Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018: tutti i titoli e i registi italiani del Festival
FILM MOSTRA DEL CINEMA VENEZIA 2018 – Tutti i titoli del Festival di Venezia 2018: i film e i registi in concorso e fuori concorso, con segnalati in rosso i film degli italiani che si susseguiranno ul red carpet del Lido.
Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Il concorso ufficiale
I film in concorso alla Mostra del Cinema, annunciati dal direttore Alberto Barbera sono:
- The Mountain, Rick Alverson
- Doubles Vies, Olivier Assayas
- The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard
- First Man, Damien Chazelle
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Ethan e Joel Cohen
- Vox Lux, Brady Corbet
- Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
- 22 July, Paul Greengrass
- Suspiria, Luca Guadagnino
- Werk Ohne Autor, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
- The Nightingale, Jennifer Kent
- The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
- Peterloo, Mike Leigh
- Capri-Revolution, Mario Martone
- What you gonna do when the world’s on fire, Roberto Minervini
- Napszállta (Sunset), Nemes Jeles László
- Fréres Ennemis, David Oelhoffen
- Nuestro Tiempo, Carlos Reygadas
- At Eternity’s Gate, Julian Schabel
- Acusada, Gonzalo Tobal
- Zan (Killing), Shinya Tsukamoto
Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Fuori concorso
Per la categoria Fiction
- Una storia senza nome, Roberto Andò
- Les Estivants, Valerla Bruni Tedeschi
- A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper
- Mi Obra Maestra, Gastòn Duprat
- A Tramway in Jerusalem, Amos Gitai
- Un Peuple et Son Roi, Pierre Schoeller
- La Quietud, Pablo Trapero
- Dragged Across Concrete, S. Craig Zahler
- Ying (Shadow), Zhang Yimou
Per la categoria Non-Fiction
- A Letter to a Friend in Gaza, Amos Gitai
- Aquarela, Victor Kossakovsky
- El pepe. Una vida suprema, Emir Kusturica
- Process, Sergei Loznitsa
- Carmine Street Guitars, Ron Mann
- ISIS, Tomorrow. The lost soul of Mosul, Francesca Mannocchi, Alessio Romenzi
- American Dharma, Errol Morris
- Introduzione all’oscuro, Gastòn Solnicki
- 1938 Diversi, Giorgio Treves
- Ni de Lian (Your Face), Tsai Ming-liang
- Monrovia, Indiana, Frederick Wiseman
Per la categoria Eventi Speciali
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, Morgan Neville
- The Other Side of the Wind, Orson Welles
Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Le proiezioni speciali
Le proiezioni speciali
Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Categoria Orizzonti
La categoria Orizzonti:
- Sulla mia pelle, Alessio Cremonini
- Manta Ray, Phuttiphong Aroonpheing
- Soni, Ivan Ayr
- The river, Emir Baigazin
- La noche de 12 anos, Alvaro Brechner
- Deslembro, Flavia Castro
- The announcement, Mahmut Fazil Coskun
- Un giorno all’improvviso, Ciro D’Emilio
- Charlie Says, Mary Harron
- Amanda, Mikhael Hers
- The day I lost my shadow, Soudade Kaadan
- L’Enkas, Sarah Marx
- The man who surprised everyone, Merkulova
- Memories of my body, Garin Nugroho
- As I Lay dying, Mostafa Sayyari
- La profezia dell’Armadillo, Emanuele Scaringi
- Stripped, Yaron Shani
- Jinpa, Pema Tseden
- Tel Aviv on fire, Sameh Zoa
Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Venezia Classics
La categoria Venezia Classics:
- Essi vivono, John Carpenter
- Il portiere di notte, Liliana Cavani
- La città nuda, Jules Dassin
- Brick and Mirror, Ebrahim Golestan
- La strada della vergogna, Kenji Mizoguchi
- Il posto, Ermanno Olmi
- L’anno scorso a Marienbad, Alain Resnais
- Il luogo senza limiti, Arturo Ripstein
- Desideri nel sole, Jacques Rozier
- L’ascesa, Larisa Shepitko
- Contratto per uccidere, Don Siegel
- I gangsters, Robert Siodmak
- La notte di San Lorenzo, Paolo e Vittorio Taviani
- La volpe folle, Tomu Uchida
- Morte a Venezia, Luchino Visconti
- Nulla sul serio, William A. Wellman
- A qualcuno piace caldo, Billy Wilder
I documentari Venezia Classics
- The great buster, Peter Bogdanovich
- Woman making film: a new road movie through cinema, Mark Cousin
- Humberto Mauro, André di mauro
- Living the light, Robby Muller, Claire Pijman
- 24/25 il fotogramma in più, Rolandi e Pontiggia
- Nice girls don’t stay for breakfast, Bruce Webber
- Friedkin Uncut, Francesco Zippel
Film Mostra del Cinema Venezia 2018 | Sconfini
- Blood Kin, Ramin Bahrani
- Il banchiere anarchico, Giulio Base
- Il ragazzo più felice del mondo, Gipi
- Arrivederci Saigon, Wilma Labate
- Tree of Life (extedend cut), Terrence Malick
- L’heure de la sortie, Sébastien Marnier
- Magi Lantern, Amin Naderi
- Camorra, Francesco Patierno